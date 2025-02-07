Musk DOGE Staffer Caught Reposting White Supremacist Nick Fuentes

Amethyst Martinez
·2 min read
LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on October 26, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Musk has donated more than $75 million to America PAC, which he co-founded with fellow Silicon Valley venture capitalists and tech businessmen to support Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Yet another of Elon Musk’s young government sidekicks has been embroiled in controversy over his posts on X.

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer Gavin Kliger, 25, was caught reposting white supremacist Nick Fuentes and self-labeled misogynist Andrew Tate on X. He also expressed controversial views about immigrants in posts dating from October to January, Reuters first reported.

Klinger lists himself as a special advisor to the director at the Office of Personnel Management on LinkedIn and is among a cadre of young staffers recruited by Musk’s DOGE to help slim down the federal government.

Kliger reposted a December X post from Fuentes, who has been banned from multiple social media sites for hate speech. Fuentes had remarked on a photo of a white couple with three Black children, whom the white supremacist referred to as “adopted Black kids” while disparaging the supposed adoption. The account has since deleted the repost.

Kliger also shared a post from Tate, who is under investigation in Romania for human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering.

Tate wrote of foreigners: “Respect British culture, standards of hygiene and social norms. You operate within our parameters ... Problem? leave ... Multiple complaints of the contrary? Visa revoked.”

In November, Kliger responded to a post about New York City Mayor Eric Adams shutting down a migrant shelter: “Just leave them be for a few more months. Will be much more convenient to deport them all if they are in one spot.”

Kliger is not the first Musk pal to have his past remarks dug up via social media.

DOGE worker Marko Elez quit on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal found alleged posts by Elez that supported racism and eugenics. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Musk have all said Elez should return.

“I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life,” Vance posted to X. “We shouldn’t reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever.”

Members of the DOGE staff are as young as 19 years old, and many worked as interns at one of the billionaire’s companies.

“Time to confess: Media reports saying that @DOGE has some of world’s best software engineers are in fact true,” he wrote to X on Monday.

Kliger was named by the New York Times on Monday as the staffer who told USAID workers to stay home.

He also has a Substack, where he has praised disgraced politician Matt Gaetz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

