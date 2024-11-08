Musk joined Trump's call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy, media reports say

Republican presidential nominee Trump returns to the site of the July assassination attempt against him, in Butler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Elon Musk joined a congratulatory call between President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, according to media reports. During the 25-minute call, Trump told Zelenskiy he would support Ukraine, without providing details, while Musk said he would continue to support the country with his Starlink satellites, Axios reported, citing unidentified sources.

News of the call comes as Trump moves closer to choosing his top advisers and cabinet members. Trump has said he would offer Tesla CEO Musk, the world's richest man, a role in his administration promoting government efficiency. Zelenskiy was among the first leaders to congratulate Trump, who has been critical of U.S. military and financial support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Chizu Nomiyama)