Musk: Labour will be crushed at the next election

Elon Musk has been a vociferous critic of Sir Keir Starmer - Carlos Barria/Reuters

Elon Musk has predicted that Labour will get “crushed” at the next general election as he responded to Sir Keir Starmer’s negative approval rating.

The billionaire owner of X, formerly Twitter, who will have a major role in Donald Trump’s administration, also extended his prediction to “all establishment parties”.

Mr Musk made the remarks as he responded to a post of a graph showing how Sir Keir’s approval rating has fallen since taking office.

The graph appeared to be based on polling published by More in Common, showing a peak of +11 in July and a sharp fall in the months that followed down to a nadir of -38 in October.

All establishment parties in the UK will get crushed in the next election https://t.co/8RuFR8yerL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2024

The Prime Minister’s approval rating has improved slightly since October, climbing to -30 and then to -25 in November.

Mr Musk has been a vocal critic of Sir Keir. He attacked the Prime Minister’s response to the summer riots and accused him earlier this week of going “full Stalin” amid the Government’s inheritance tax raid on farmers.

Mr Musk also commented on UK affairs earlier this month when he led a backlash against police for investigating a social media post by Allison Pearson, a journalist at The Telegraph.

Police officers called at Ms Pearson’s home at 9.40am on Remembrance Sunday to tell her she was under investigation for allegedly stirring up racial hatred in a post on X a year ago.

They invited her to a voluntary interview but allegedly refused to tell her any details about which post was being investigated or who had made the complaint against her.

The Prime Minister’s popularity has slumped since he took office - Simon Dawson

Mr Musk weighed in to support the Telegraph writer. Posting on X, he wrote: “This needs to stop.”

A recent poll found Sir Keir was less popular with the British public than the Tesla CEO.

A JL Partners survey conducted in mid-November gave Sir Keir a net approval rating of -22 while Mr Musk had a net score of -17.

The poll also found Sir Keir was less popular than all of his fellow leaders of major UK political parties.

Kemi Badenoch scored -1 as she recorded her first net approval rating since succeeding Rishi Sunak as the Conservative leader.

That was the same score as Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader. Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, polled at -10.