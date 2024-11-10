Who's in the frame to join Trump's new top team?

Donald Trump has made the first official hire of his incoming administration, announcing 2024 campaign co-chair Susan Summerall Wiles as his chief of staff.

The president-elect's transition team is already vetting a series of candidates ahead of his return to the White House on 20 January 2025.

Many who served under Trump in his first term do not plan to return, although a handful of loyalists are expected to make a comeback.

The 78-year-old Republican is also surrounded by new allies who could fill his cabinet, staff his White House and take up other key roles across government.

Here is a closer look at names in the mix for the top jobs.

Chief of staff - Susie Wiles

[Getty Images]

Susie Wiles and campaign co-chair Chris LaCivita were the masterminds behind Trump's victory over Kamala Harris.

In his victory speech on Wednesday, he called her "the ice maiden" - a reference to her composure - and said she "likes to stay in the background”.

Wiles was confirmed the next day as the first appointee of his second term - as his White House chief of staff. She will be the first woman ever to hold that job.

Chief of staff is often a president's top aide, overseeing daily operations in the West Wing and managing the boss's staff.

Wiles, 67, has worked in Republican politics for decades, from Ronald Reagan’s successful 1980 presidential campaign to electing Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis as governors of Florida.

Republicans have said she commands respect and has an ability to corral the big egos of those in Trump's orbit, which could enable her to impose a sense of order that none of his four previous chiefs of staff could.

Attorney general

Aileen Cannon [Reuters]

No personnel decision may be more critical to the trajectory of Trump's second term than his appointee to lead the Department of Justice.

After uneven relationships with both Jeff Sessions and William Barr, the attorneys general during his first term, Trump is widely expected to pick a loyalist who will wield its prosecutorial power in the manner of an "attack dog".

Among the names being floated for the cabinet post are Aileen Cannon, the Trump-nominated federal judge who threw out his classified documents case; ex- justice department lawyer Jeffrey Clark, who is alleged to have aided Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results; Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been both indicted and impeached like Trump; Matthew Whitaker, the man who took over for three months as acting attorney general after Sessions stepped down at Trump's request; Mike Davis, a right-wing activist who once clerked for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and has issued bombastic threats against Trump critics and journalists; and Mark Paoletta, who served in Trump's budget office and argues there is no legal requirement for a president to stay out of justice department decisions.

Homeland secretary

Tom Homan [Getty Images]

The secretary of homeland security will take the lead in enforcing Trump's promises of deporting undocumented migrants en masse and "sealing" the US-Mexico border, as well as leading the government response to natural disasters.

Tom Homan, Trump's former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice), stands out as the most likely pick.

Homan, 62, supported separating migrant children from their parents as a means to deter illegal crossings and has said politicians who support migrant sanctuary policies should be charged with crimes. Though he resigned in 2018, midway through the Trump presidency, he remains a proponent of the Trump approach on immigration.

Chad Wolf, who served as acting homeland secretary from 2019-20 until his appointment was ruled unlawful, and Chad Mizelle, the homeland department's former acting general counsel, are also potential contenders.

Stephen Miller, widely considered to be the architect of Trump's immigration agenda, is expected once again to play a senior advisory role with the White House.

Secretary of state

Marco Rubio [Getty Images]

The US secretary of state is the president's main adviser on foreign affairs, and acts as America's top diplomat when representing the country overseas.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio - who was most recently under consideration to be Trump's vice-president - is a major name being floated for the key cabinet post.

Rubio, 53, is a China hawk who opposed Trump in the 2016 Republican primary but has since mended fences. He is a senior member of the Senate foreign relations committee and vice-chairman of the chamber's select intelligence panel.

Other contenders for the job include Trump's former national security adviser Robert O'Brien; Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty, who was previously Trump's ambassador to Japan; and Brian Hook, the hawkish special envoy to Iran in Trump's first term and the man who is leading the transition effort at the State Department.

A dark horse for the nomination, however, is Richard Grenell, a loyalist who served as ambassador to Germany, special envoy to the Balkans and acting national intelligence chief. Grenell, 58, was heavily involved in Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat and even sat in on his private meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in September.

Intelligence/ national security posts

Kash Patel [Getty Images]

Grenell's combative style may make him a better fit for national security adviser - a position that does not require Senate confirmation - than secretary of state.

Also in line for major posts in a second Trump term are former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; Keith Kellogg, a national security adviser to Trump's first Vice-President Mike Pence; former defence department official Eldridge Colby; and Kash Patel, a loyalist who staffed the national security council and became chief of staff to the acting secretary of defence in Trump's final months in office.

Patel, 44, who helped block the transition to the incoming Joe Biden administration in the latter role, is tipped to become the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief.

Trump has also said he would fire Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) Director Chris Wray, who he nominated in 2017 but has since fallen out with. Jeffrey Jensen, a former Trump-appointed US attorney, is under consideration to replace Wray.

Defence secretary

Christopher Miller [Getty Images]

Trump has previously singled out Christopher Miller, his final acting defence secretary, as a candidate who could be nominated to lead the military.

Miller, a retired Army Special Forces colonel, ran the National Counterterrorism Center and - more recently - authored the defence chapter of the controversial Project 2025 wish list for a second Trump term, though Trump has distanced himself from the document.

Other names being discussed include Michael Waltz, a Florida lawmaker who sits on the armed services committee in the US House of Representatives, and Robert O'Brien.

UN ambassador

Elise Stefanik [Getty Images]

During Trump's first term, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik transformed from a moderate to a vocal backer. The fourth-ranking House Republican leader has remained one of Trump's most fiercely loyal defenders on Capitol Hill - which makes her a leading contender to represent him in unfriendly territory at the United Nations.

But she may find herself competing for the position with the likes of former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus; David Friedman, Trump's ambassador to Israel; and Kelly Craft, who served as UN ambassador at the end of Trump’s term.

Treasury secretary

Robert Lighthizer [Getty Images]

Trump is reportedly considering Robert Lighthizer, a free trade sceptic who led the tariff war with China as the US trade representative, as his chief financial officer.

But at least four others may be under consideration for the role, including Scott Bessent, a billionaire hedge fund manager who has become a major fundraiser and economic adviser to the president-elect; John Paulson, another megadonor from the hedge fund world; former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Jay Clayton; and Fox Business Network financial commentator Larry Kudlow, who ran Trump's national economic council during his first term.

Commerce secretary

Linda McMahon [Getty Images]

The woman co-chairing Trump's transition team, Linda McMahon, is tipped as a key contender to represent US businesses and job creation in his cabinet - after previously serving as small business administrator during his first term.

Others who could fill this vacancy include Brooke Rollins; Robert Lighthizer; and Kelly Loeffler, a wealthy businesswoman who briefly served in the US Senate.

Interior secretary

Kristi Noem [Getty Images]

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem - who was passed over to be Trump's running mate in part over a bizarre admission that she killed her pet dog - could see her loyalty to him pay off with the leadership of the interior department, which manages public land and natural resources.

She may compete with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum for the role.

Energy secretary

Doug Burgum [Getty Images]

Doug Burgum is also a contender to lead the energy department, where he would implement Trump's pledges to "drill, baby, drill" and overhaul US energy policy.

A software entrepreneur who sold his small company to Microsoft in 2001, Burgum briefly ran in the 2024 Republican primary before dropping out, endorsing Trump and quickly impressing him with his low-drama persona and sizeable wealth.

Former energy secretary Dan Brouillette is also reportedly in the running.

Press secretary

Karoline Leavitt [Reuters]

Karoline Leavitt, 27, who impressed Trump as his campaign's national press secretary, has already served as an assistant White House press secretary and may be a shoo-in to be the administration's spokesperson.

Robert F Kennedy Jr

[Reuters]

RFK Jr, as he is known, is an environmental lawyer by trade, a vaccine sceptic by fame and the nephew of former President John F Kennedy.

He is on a shortlist to run the health and human services department, multiple people close to the president-elect's campaign told CBS News, the BBC's US news partner.

Despite having no medical qualifications to his name, Kennedy, 70, is expected to become a kind of "public health tsar" in the Trump administration.

There has been speculation about his inability to pass a background check for security clearance due to past controversies, including dumping a bear carcass in New York's Central Park.

Besides a new job at the health and human services department, Kennedy could also influence policy at the agriculture department, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Safety Administration (FDA).

Elon Musk

[Reuters]

The world's richest man poured millions of dollars into re-electing Trump and critics say he will now have the power to shape the regulations that affect his companies Tesla, SpaceX and X.

Both he and Trump have focused on the idea of him leading a new "Department of Government Efficiency", where he would cut costs and streamline what he calls a "massive, suffocating federal bureaucracy".

The would-be agency's acronym - DOGE - is a playful reference to a "meme-coin" cryptocurrency Musk has previously promoted.

But Musk, 53, could also play a role in global diplomacy. He participated in Trump's first call with Ukraine's Zelensky on Wednesday.

Who will not make the cut?

Nikki Haley [Getty Images]

On Saturday, Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he "will not be inviting former [UN] Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo" to work for him again.

It came one day after long-time ally Roger Stone identified the two as "neocons" likely to form a "sinister fifth column" against the Trump agenda. Haley also challenged, and harshly criticised, Trump during the 2024 Republican primary. Pompeo was considered a top contender to be defence secretary.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton has ruled himself out for a job as he expects to hold the third-highest rank in the new Senate Republican majority.

Also rumoured to be in the running was Utah Senator Mike Lee, who told Deseret News "I have the job I want" and Republicans must "take full advantage" of their return to power in Washington.