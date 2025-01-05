Musk says Farage ‘doesn’t have what it takes’ to lead Reform

Elon Musk has called for Nigel Farage to be replaced as the leader of Reform UK, claiming he “doesn’t have what it takes”.

The tech multi-billionaire met with Mr Farage last month at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, in Florida, and there had been speculation he could donate as much as $100 million (£78 million) to the insurgent party.

But Mr Musk and the Reform leader have disagreed in the past week on Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the English Defence League, who is currently in prison for contempt of court.

Mr Farage said last week that Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was “not what we need”, after Mr Musk repeatedly praised him on X, the social media site he owns.

Writing on X on Sunday, Mr Musk said: “The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

Mr Musk’s unexpected call for Mr Farage to be replaced as Reform’s leader comes after he repeatedly expressed his support for the political party.

The two men met at Mar-a-Lago on Dec 17.

Mr Farage has long been a friend of Mr Trump, while Mr Musk is expected to have a key role in his administration as the co-chairman of the new Department of Government Efficiency when he returns to the White House next month.

Following the meeting, Mr Farage shared a photograph of him with the tech billionaire with the caption: “Britain needs Reform.” Mr Musk replied: “Absolutely.”

In the past few days, Mr Musk has launched a number of highly critical online attacks against Labour ministers amid the grooming scandal.

He claimed Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister, “deserves to be in prison” after she refused to support a fresh inquiry into historic child sexual exploitation in Oldham.

Mr Musk also accused Sir Keir Starmer of being “complicit” in “the rape of Britain” in relation to his time in charge of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) while abuse was taking place.