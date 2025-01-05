Elon Musk says Nigel Farage ‘doesn’t have what it takes’ to lead Reform UK

Elon Musk has said Nigel Farage “doesn’t have what it takes” to lead Reform UK, just weeks after the pair had a “great” meeting in the US.

The tech billionaire’s about turn appeared to be linked to a disagreement over Tommy Robinson.

Mr Farage did not back down in his view of the jailed political activist, saying he was “not right for Reform”.

Mr Musk, the owner of Tesla and X – the social media site formerly known as Twitter – met Mr Farage in December at US President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, which Mr Farage described as “historic” and “great”.

The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

That meeting came amid reports Mr Musk was considering donating up to 100 million US dollars (£79 million) to Reform UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Farage has defended the tech tycoon’s attacks on the UK Government over its handling of grooming gangs in a series of posts on X, although he distanced himself from Mr Musk’s support for Robinson, saying he was “not what we need”.

In a post on X on Sunday, Mr Musk said: “The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

Mr Farage, who had defended Mr Musk in an interview broadcast hours earlier, posted on X in response: “Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree.

“My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles.”

Robinson – whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – is serving an 18-month prison sentence for contempt of court which began in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after, Mr Musk posted “FREE TOMMY ROBINSON NOW”.

Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles. https://t.co/V7iccN6usS — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 5, 2025

He had expressed support for the jailed activist in a post on Thursday.

When Clacton MP Mr Farage was asked afterwards whether Reform UK would accept support from Robinson in the future, he said: “We’re a political party aiming to win the next general election. He’s not what we need.”

Mr Farage defended South African-born businessman Mr Musk’s criticism of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips on the the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Musk had used “very tough terms” but “in public life, tough things get said”, Mr Farage said.

On Mr Musk’s comments about Robinson, he said “real friends” sometimes “agree to disagree”.

Asked if he was reluctant to criticise Mr Musk because of a potential donation, Mr Farage said: “I think I made it perfectly clear that I don’t agree with everything he stands for, but I do believe in free speech.

“I think he’s a hero, and I said that well before any potential money was offered.”

After the Mar-a-Lago meeting, Mr Farage said the two had discussed money and there would be “ongoing negotiations”.