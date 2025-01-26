Musk tells Germans at AfD rally to ‘look past their guilt’

Elon Musk spoke live via a video link at a rally of the far-right AfD party in Germany on Saturday - Sean Gallup/Getty

Elon Musk told supporters of the anti-immigrant far-Right AfD party to not feel “guilty” about the country’s Nazi past as he made a surprise video appearance at a rally in Germany.

Addressing a hall of 4,500 people alongside party leader Alice Weidel, Mr Musk spoke live via video link about preserving German culture and protecting the German people.

“It’s good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything,” Mr Musk said.

Last week, he caused uproar after he made a gesture that drew online comparisons to a Nazi salute during US President Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities.

On Saturday, he said “children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great grandparents,” apparently referring to Germany’s Nazi past.

“There is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that,” he said.

Mr Musk told the gathering in the eastern city of Halle that their party was “the best hope for the future of Germany”.

AfD party leader Alice Weidel - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It comes as his interventions abroad are raising concern from some mainstream leaders who have accused him of interfering in European politics including in Germany and Britain.

“The German people are really an ancient nation which goes back thousand of years,” he said in Saturday’s address. “I even read Julius Caesar was very impressed (by) the German tribes,” he said, urging the supporters to “fight, fight, fight” for their country’s future.

He said the AfD wanted “more self-determination for Germany and for the countries in Europe and less from Brussels”, a reference to European Union authorities.

Mr Trump has appointed Mr Musk to head a new department of “government efficiency” in his administration. There have been concerns about his level of access to sensitive government information.

Like Mr Trump, the AfD opposes immigration, denies climate change, rails against gender politics and has declared war on a political establishment and mainstream media it condemns as censorious.

Ahead of Germany’s February 23 elections, the AfD is polling at around 20 per cent, a new record for a party that has already shattered a decades-old taboo against the far Right in post-war Germany.

The mainstream conservative grouping CDU/CSU leads on about 30 per cent.