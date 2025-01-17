From Musk to Underwood, here's who will be at Trump's inauguration. And who won't.

Some high-profile names have been confirmed to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, including Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Grammy-award-winning singer Carrie Underwood.

Trump will be in Washington, D.C., to officially be sworn in inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. The 60th inaugural ceremonies were moved indoors due to an extremely cold weather forecast, the president-elect announced in a statement Friday.

"The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured in any way," Trump said.

"It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)" he continued.

It is unclear how the transition indoors will affect attendance but several big names have confirmed that they will be there. Here is the who's who of notable people attending the ceremony and who says they're skipping it.

An exit to the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building is pictured on the day it was announced U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is being moved indoors due to dangerously cold temperatures expected on Monday, in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2025.

What celebrities will be at Trump's inauguration?

In addition to Underwood, who will be singing "America the Beautiful," several other celebrities said they will be in attendance, including:

Country singer Lee Greenwood (who will be singing "God Bless the USA")

Opera singer Christopher Macchio (who will perform the national anthem)

The Village People

Country group Rascal Flatts will be at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, per frontman Gary LeVox's Instagram post.

Singers Kid Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus will join Greenwood and The Village People at the Make America Great Again Rally on Sunday, NewsNation reported.

What foreign leaders will be at Trump's inauguration?

Former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro said in an X post that his lawyer “has already forwarded a request … to get my passport back so that I can attend this honorable and important historical event.”

The man dubbed "Trump of the Tropics" was indicted for plotting a coup in 2022 to stay in office following his reelection defeat. In February 2024, his passport was confiscated after Brazilian authorities indicted him and dozens of others as part of an alleged conspiracy to "violently dismantle the constitutional state."

Possibly joining Bolsonaro at the inauguration are other former or current foreign leaders, including:

President of China Xi Jinping's delegation will be sent on his behalf

President of Argentina Javier Milei will be in attendance, Bloomberg reported.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary is reportedly "still considering" if he’ll attend, Forbes reported.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy was invited by Trump but she has not confirmed her attendance.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with then-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro before attending a working dinner at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 7, 2020.

What business leaders will be at Trump's inauguration?

Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, is expected to attend Trump's inauguration following the Supreme Court's unanimous decision to uphold the law banning the platform in the U.S., according to a source with knowledge of the ceremony plans.

According to the Wall Street Journal, joining Chew will be other tech executives, including:

Tesla CEO and Space X founder Elon Musk

Amazon.com Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Apple CEO Tim Cook

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Washington D.C..

What notable names will not be at Trump's inauguration?

Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced this week that she will not be attending Trump's inauguration. Former President Barack Obama is expected at the ceremony.

Joining Obama in attending the inauguration will be other former presidents, including Joe Biden, George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

While Obama, Bush and Clinton will be at the ceremony, they will not be Trump's traditional inaugural lunch, NBC News reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also will skip Trump's inauguration, her spokesperson told USA TODAY. Other Democrats are expected to be absent from the ceremony, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

"I'll be in town with my constituents honoring Dr. King's legacy," Pressley told USA TODAY. "I don't think being there does that."

Contributing: James Powel, Josh Meyer, Mary Walrath-Holdridge, Doyle Rice, Riley Beggin, Anika ReedBrendan Morrow/ USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Donald Trump's inauguration: What big names will be there?