Musk upgrades to ‘King Kong’ of weight-loss drugs

Elon Musk has said ‘nothing would do more to improve the health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans than making GLP inhibitors super low cost to the public’ - Samuel Corum/Getty Images North America

Elon Musk has revealed he has upgraded from Ozempic to Mounjaro, nicknamed the “King Kong” of weight-loss drugs, in a photo of himself slimmed down and dressed as Father Christmas.

The tech CEO and Trump ally, 53, shared a picture of himself in a red-and-white fur-lined suit with the caption: “Ozempic Santa”.

He added: “Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it.”

Mr Musk had previously said he was taking Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes medication increasingly taken under a different name by Americans for weight loss.

The drug is one of several available GLP-1 inhibitors, which work by mimicking a naturally occurring hormone to give users a feeling of being full.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Mr Musk said taking “high doses” of Ozempic had made him “fart and burp like Barney from The Simpsons”, causing him to seek another brand.

“Mounjaro seems to have fewer side effects and be more effective,” he said.

The tech CEO shared the picture of himself with the caption: ‘Ozempic Santa’ - Twitter

A poll earlier this year found that 12 per cent of Americans have taken a GLP-1 inhibitor drug at some point in their life, with half of that number taking it at the time of the survey.

While many patients take them for chronic health conditions, they are becoming increasingly popular for weight loss, even though they are mostly not available for that purpose on the federal insurance schemes Medicare and Medicaid.

Ozempic was first greenlit for diabetics in 2017, and was given FDA approval for weight loss in 2021 under the brand name Wegovy. The drugs are both injectable forms of semaglutide, a GLP-1 inhibitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mounjaro, a competitor, was approved for weight loss in November 2023 under the separate name Zepbound. It will be rolled out on a limited basis on the NHS in the UK from April.

It has been nicknamed the “King Kong” of weight-loss drugs because some experts say it is more effective than Wegovy, with fewer side effects.

Mr Musk said taking ‘high doses’ of Ozempic had made him ‘fart and burp like Barney from The Simpsons’ - Samuel Corum/Getty Images North America

Research suggests expanding public access to the drugs could save 42,000 lives each year in the United States, including 11,000 people with Type 2 diabetes.

However, much of the publicity around the drugs has been focused on their use by celebrities, many of whom are not obese. They have been called the “worst-kept secret in Hollywood”.

Republicans are split on whether the second administration of Donald Trump, the US president-elect, should continue a Joe Biden plan to expand access for those who use federally funded healthcare programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert F Kennedy Jr, Mr Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, has said that while the drugs “have a place”, the “first line of response should be lifestyle” for the estimated 40 per cent of Americans who are overweight.

But Mr Musk has said that “nothing would do more to improve the health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans than making GLP inhibitors super low cost to the public”.

Dr Mehmet Oz, a celebrity TV doctor who was appointed by Mr Trump to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services next year, is one of the biggest public cheerleaders of weight-loss medication.

Mr Trump sparked rumours that he was taking weight-loss drugs himself after losing 9kg during his third presidential campaign. He attributed his weight loss to a busy schedule and limited food intake.