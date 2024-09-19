X says its return in Brazil after ban ‘inadvertent'

Ben Derico and Lily Jamali - BBC News
·3 min read
Elon Musk
[Reuters]

Some X users in Brazil have said they can once again access the social media platform, the BBC has learned.

This comes after the service, formerly known as Twitter, was banned in the country at the end of August.

The change was made possible after the firm, which is owned by technology billionaire Elon Musk, moved to servers hosted by Cloudflare, according to ABRINT, the country's leading trade group for Internet Service Providers (ISP).

A spokesperson for X told the BBC that the restoration of the platform in Brazil was "inadvertent" and came after it changed its server provider.

"While we expect the platform to be inaccessible again in Brazil soon, we continue efforts to work with the Brazilian government to return very soon for the people of Brazil," the X spokesperson added.

Brazil’s telecom agency Anatel has not responded to a request for comment.

ABRINT said on Wednesday that the new system used dynamic internet protocols (IPs) that change constantly. By contrast, the previous system had relied on specific IPs that could be more easily blocked.

Basílio Rodriguez Pérez, ABRINT advisor, said those dynamic IPs could also be linked to critical services within Brazil.

"Many of these IPs are shared with other legitimate services, such as banks and large internet platforms, making it impossible to block an IP without affecting other services."

That includes PIX, which millions of Brazilians depend on to make digital payments.

Some experts say Cloudflare is well-positioned to help Brazil reinforce the ban.

“Actually, I think the ban would be even more effective if Cloudflare really cooperates with the government,” said Felipe Autran, a constitutional lawyer in Brasilia, the country’s capital.

“I think they will, since they are such a huge provider for many Brazilian enterprises and also the government.”

Cloudflare declined to comment when contacted by the BBC.

The platform was banned in the country last month after failing to meet a court deadline to appoint a new legal representative in the country.

He added that individuals or businesses that are found to still be accessing X by using virtual private networks (VPNs) could be fined.

The Brazilian Supreme Court’s order, however, says only those accessing the platform through VPNs can be fined. “Today, no one is using any method to access Twitter other than typing the address in their computer or using the app” said Mr Autran, the Brazilian lawyer. “I don't think that the Supreme Court can prosecute someone for this.”

It marked the most significant development in a feud between Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and Mr Musk that began in April, when the judge ordered the suspension of dozens of X accounts for allegedly spreading disinformation.

In his August ruling, Justice Moraes gave companies, including Apple and Google, a five-day deadline to remove X from their app stores and block its use on iOS and Android devices.

Brazil is said to be one of the largest markets for Mr Musk's social media network.

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk’s X Bypasses Brazil Ban Through a Software Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s X skirted a ban of the social media network in Brazil though an automatic update of its software, an association of Brazilian internet providers said Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergCalifornia’s Anti-Speeding Bill Can Be a Traffic Safety BreakthroughAOC Proposes $30 Billion Social Housing AuthorityNew York City’s Transit System Plans $65.4 Billion of Upgrades for Grand Central, SubwaysTo Build a Happier City, Design for DensityPipe Fire Near Houston Forces Residents

  • X is temporarily back online for some people in Brazil

    X is reportedly back online — at least temporarily — for many people in Brazil, more than two weeks after the service was blocked in the country.

  • Only Murders boss teases "more to come" from returning star

    Only Murders in the Building fans had to do a double take on the latest episode of the show as a beloved actor returned in a different role.

  • Brazil Banned Elon Musk’s X, Here’s What to Know

    Brazil’s highest court banned X, outlawing the social-media platform for millions. WSJ’s Samantha Pearson explains how tensions escalated between Elon Musk and South America’s largest country.

  • Ancient African tree provides new 'superfood', but local harvesters are barely surviving

    The baobab tree is known as the “tree of life” and its fruit is feeding a growing global market for natural food and beauty products. But the people picking the fruit in rural Africa say they are barely making enough money to survive. (AP video by Nqobile Ntshangase)

  • The best new iOS 18 features that are available now for iPhones

    Apple's new iOS 18 update for iPhones is now available and brings a new home screen design, enhanced iMessage features, and a revamped Photos App.

  • Ex-Hotel Employees Are Sharing The Things They Would NEVER Do While Staying At A Hotel

    Ok, so apparently we shouldn't be touching ANYTHING in a hotel room. Noted.

  • North Carolina's highest court hears challenge to law allowing more time for child sex abuse suits

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Challenges to a portion of a state law that gave adult victims of child sexual abuse two additional years to seek civil damages dominated oral arguments in lawsuits heard Wednesday by North Carolina’s highest court.

  • Health Minister Mark Holland appeals to Senate not to amend pharmacare bill

    OTTAWA — Health Minister Mark Holland urged a committee of senators Wednesday not to tweak the pharmacare bill he carefully negotiated with the NDP earlier this year.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy to address UN Security Council on Tuesday

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will on Tuesday address a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Russia's war in his country, said Slovenia's U.N. mission - president of the 15-member body for September. The meeting will be held while world leaders are in New York for their annual gathering at the U.N. General Assembly. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

  • Jupiter man arrested for threats against Trump, Vance released from house arrest

    Under the agreement, Michael Wiseman will have regular mental health screenings and will not be allowed to have firearms.

  • What the MLSE deal could mean for Toronto fans as Rogers expands its sports empire

    TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc.'s landmark deal to acquire rival telecom BCE Inc.'s share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment could lead to better — but pricier — fan experiences, says one sports business expert.

  • TSX Stocks That May Be Trading Below Fair Value Estimates For September 2024

    Over the last 7 days, the Canadian market has risen 2.7%, driven by gains in the Materials and Financials sectors of 6.9% and 2.5%, respectively. With the market up 16% over the last 12 months and earnings forecasted to grow by 15% annually, identifying stocks that may be trading below fair value becomes crucial for investors looking to capitalize on potential growth opportunities in this robust environment.

  • Workers at Musk's Tesla, SpaceX and X donate to Harris while he backs Trump

    Billionaire Elon Musk has endorsed Republican former President Donald Trump in the race for the White House, but employees at his collection of companies are largely donating to Trump's Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Workers at Tesla have contributed $42,824 to Harris' presidential campaign versus $24,840 to Trump's campaign, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan nonprofit that tracks U.S. campaign contributions and lobbying data. Employees at Musk's rocket company SpaceX have donated $34,526 to Harris versus $7,652 to Trump.

  • LaMonica McIver wins special House election in New Jersey

    TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Newark City Council President LaMonica McIver has defeated Republican small businessman Carmen Bucco in a contest in New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District that opened up because of the death of Rep. Donald Payne Jr. in April.

  • Secret Service 'aware' of Elon Musk post about Harris, Biden

    The tech tycoon has deleted the post about assassination attempts on the president and vice-president, saying it was a joke.

  • Blinken subpoenaed to appear next week before House committee over Afghanistan

    "If Secretary Blinken fails to appear, the chairman will proceed instead with a full committee markup of a report recommending the U.S. House of Representatives find Secretary Blinken in contempt of Congress for violating a duly issued subpoena," according to a statement from the committee. The committee had previously wanted Blinken to appear on Sept. 19. The State Department said earlier this month that Blinken was not available to testify on the dates proposed by the committee, but has proposed "reasonable alternatives."

  • "Stop Making Your Children Everyone Else’s Burden": Younger Adults Are Revealing The "Older Person" Opinions They Will Forever Defend

    "If your information can be conveyed on a website, you do not need an app."

  • Who still uses pagers anyway?

    But the tiny electronic devices remain a vital means of communication in some areas - such as healthcare and emergency services - thanks to their durability and long battery life. "It's the cheapest and most efficient way to communicate to a large number of people about messages that don't need responses," said a senior surgeon at a major UK hospital, adding that pagers are commonly used by doctors and nurses across the country's National Health Service (NHS). Pagers grabbed headlines on Tuesday when thousands used by members of militant group Hezbollah were detonated simultaneously across Lebanon, killing at least nine people and wounding nearly 3,000 others.

  • Why United chose SpaceX's Starlink to power its free Wi-Fi

    Late last week, United Airlines announced that it signed an agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring its Starlink internet service to its entire fleet and — for the first time — offer free Wi-Fi to all passengers. To dig a bit deeper into why United went with Starlink, what that rollout will look like and what it means for passengers and crew, we talked to United's Chief Customer Officer Linda Jojo. "If I could have done this change earlier, I certainly would have, because we're proud of a lot of things, but we do think that our customers deserve a better Wi-Fi experience than the one they have today," Jojo told me when I asked why the company is changing providers now.