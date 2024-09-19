X says its return in Brazil after ban ‘inadvertent'

Some X users in Brazil have said they can once again access the social media platform, the BBC has learned.

This comes after the service, formerly known as Twitter, was banned in the country at the end of August.

The change was made possible after the firm, which is owned by technology billionaire Elon Musk, moved to servers hosted by Cloudflare, according to ABRINT, the country's leading trade group for Internet Service Providers (ISP).

A spokesperson for X told the BBC that the restoration of the platform in Brazil was "inadvertent" and came after it changed its server provider.

"While we expect the platform to be inaccessible again in Brazil soon, we continue efforts to work with the Brazilian government to return very soon for the people of Brazil," the X spokesperson added.

Brazil’s telecom agency Anatel has not responded to a request for comment.

ABRINT said on Wednesday that the new system used dynamic internet protocols (IPs) that change constantly. By contrast, the previous system had relied on specific IPs that could be more easily blocked.

Basílio Rodriguez Pérez, ABRINT advisor, said those dynamic IPs could also be linked to critical services within Brazil.

"Many of these IPs are shared with other legitimate services, such as banks and large internet platforms, making it impossible to block an IP without affecting other services."

That includes PIX, which millions of Brazilians depend on to make digital payments.

Some experts say Cloudflare is well-positioned to help Brazil reinforce the ban.

“Actually, I think the ban would be even more effective if Cloudflare really cooperates with the government,” said Felipe Autran, a constitutional lawyer in Brasilia, the country’s capital.

“I think they will, since they are such a huge provider for many Brazilian enterprises and also the government.”

Cloudflare declined to comment when contacted by the BBC.

The platform was banned in the country last month after failing to meet a court deadline to appoint a new legal representative in the country.

He added that individuals or businesses that are found to still be accessing X by using virtual private networks (VPNs) could be fined.

The Brazilian Supreme Court’s order, however, says only those accessing the platform through VPNs can be fined. “Today, no one is using any method to access Twitter other than typing the address in their computer or using the app” said Mr Autran, the Brazilian lawyer. “I don't think that the Supreme Court can prosecute someone for this.”

It marked the most significant development in a feud between Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and Mr Musk that began in April, when the judge ordered the suspension of dozens of X accounts for allegedly spreading disinformation.

In his August ruling, Justice Moraes gave companies, including Apple and Google, a five-day deadline to remove X from their app stores and block its use on iOS and Android devices.

Brazil is said to be one of the largest markets for Mr Musk's social media network.