Muslim activist accuses Israel of turning Gaza into ‘extermination camp’

Campaign manager said that “many experts” acknowledged that Gaza is a concentration camp

A manager at a controversial Muslim campaign group used a speech at a mosque to accuse Israel of turning Gaza from a “concentration camp” into an “extermination camp”.

‌Abdullah Saif, a regional manager for Muslim Engagement and Development (Mend), made the comments during a speech at Mahmud Sabir Masjid – which is a registered charity – in Birmingham in October.

Mend describes itself as a not-for-profit company which “helps to empower and encourage British Muslims within local communities to be more actively involved in British media and politics”.

In the Independent Review of the Prevent programme published in February, the report’s author Sir William Shawcross said it had a “history of partnering with actors of extremism concern” – something denied by Mend, who criticised the report as “mendacious”.

On Oct 24, Mr Saif delivered a workshop at the mosque on how Muslims should “voice our concerns properly” about Israel’s actions after the Oct 7 attack by Hamas.

Criticising Israel’s record in Gaza, he said: “When it’s mentioned that Gaza is a concentration camp, there’s usually a rebuttal from the Zionist side saying ‘you can’t call it a concentration camp, what happened in the Holocaust was a concentration camp’.

“You say, no, that’s not what a concentration camp is, that was an extermination camp in the Holocaust, yeah? And Gaza has been a concentration camp since 2015 when basically they were able to concentrate a group of people in a limited space, controlling every avenue and everything about it. But now it is, and has turned into, an extermination camp.”

The invoking of concentration and extermination camps to describe the situation in Gaza is highly controversial because of their connotations with Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

According to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism, it is an anti-Semitic trope to draw “comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis”.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism criticised the “repugnant rhetoric”. “Religious leaders should be trying to ease communal tensions right now, not inflame them, yet we are seeing rhetoric like this far too often,” a spokesman said.

Stephen Evans, the chief executive of the National Secular Society, said it was “alarming” to see charities involved in the dissemination of “divisive rhetoric”.

Mr Saif has meanwhile also reposted a number of controversial tweets on X.

He reposted a tweet on Oct 7 from the former Labour MP, Chris Williamson, criticising the BBC’s “appallingly one-sided” coverage of the situation in Palestine, in which Mr Williamson said: “The Israel military and settlers are the ‘militants’ NOT the Palestinian freedom fighters”.

Mr Saif also retweeted a video in November posted by a separate account purporting to tell the “truth” about “what really happened on October 7”.

The video claims that “Palestinians… didn’t rape women, they didn’t torture civilians” – despite well documented reports that Hamas did both.

“Resistance fighters from Gaza carried out a daring military operation against a juggernaut and they succeeded,” the video said.

“Palestinian resistance is working… this is why [the Israelis] are lying about what occurred on October 7th… they have resorted to committing atrocities and spreading atrocity propaganda lies. They have to make what Hamas did on October 7th dirty.”

In response, Mr Saif said that “many experts” acknowledged that Gaza is a concentration camp “not least the late Baruch Kimmerling, Israeli scholar and a professor of sociology at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, wrote in 2003 in his book ‘Politicide’, that the Gaza Strip ‘has become the largest concentration camp ever to exist’.”

“The American Heritage Dictionary defines the term concentration camp as: ‘A camp where persons are confined, usually without hearings and typically under harsh conditions, often as a result of their membership in a group which the government has identified as dangerous or undesirable’ – this definition of concentration camp aptly describes Gaza.

“My addition, that Gaza is now an extermination camp, reflects the sentiments of many that are witnessing before their very eyes the tens of thousands that have been killed and wounded by Israeli aggression and their genocidal attack on the civilians of Gaza.”

‘No monopoly on language’

Mr Saif said he did “not agree” with the IHRA definition on anti-Semitism, saying that “many Israeli and international civil society organisations have stated the IHRA definition is being used to shield Israel from criticism”.

He added: “There can be no monopoly on language, and the term concentration camp existed before the atrocious policy of the Nazis, but in the opinion of many, it adequately describes Israel’s policy in Gaza.”

Of his retweets, Mr Saif said that “retweets are not endorsements”, and that he shared Mr Williamson’s tweet because he found it to be an “interesting sentiment”.

On the video, he said “he retweeted as it was a perspective that included information that I had not come across before, notably about Israeli army involvement in attacking its own civilians” caught in the crossfire with Hamas.

He added: “However, I take on board that some may construe it as glamourising the attack and will take down my retweet.”

In a statement, the trustees of Mahmud Sabir Masjid said: “In light of the horrific events which took place on the 7th October 2023 in Israel and the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza, many people across communities in Birmingham are distressed at the scale of human suffering.

“As an organisation we stand against any form of discrimination and injustice including but not limited to anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and racism.

“The masjid invites a range of speakers to talk on a variety of topics. This does not mean that all views presented are reflective of the views of the masjid. However, plurality in a liberal democracy is important.

“We ensure that due diligence checks are carried out for any speaker and ensure no proscribed groups or support for proscribed groups is permitted, in keeping with our legal duty.

“We categorically refute any claim of promoting regressive and hateful messages.”

