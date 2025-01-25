Muslim Council of Britain’s new leader vows to make it a ‘unifying force’

The newly elected leader of one of the UK’s major Muslim organisations has vowed to make it a “unifying force” in the community.

Dr Wajid Akhter has been chosen as the new secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

The organisation, established in 1998, describes itself as the UK’s largest Muslim umbrella organisation, with more than 500 members, but successive political administrations have followed a policy of non-engagement.

Ties were first cut under Labour in 2009, over a reported declaration of support by a then-senior figure in the MCB for Hamas.

We congratulate our newly elected Secretary-General, Dr Wajid Akhter. In his opening remarks he has shared his Vision 2050, based on ‘Unite, Empower, Serve.’ pic.twitter.com/H1F5ET5M9u — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) January 25, 2025

They were restored the following year after the MCB stated its opposition to violence, but more recently both the Conservative and Labour administrations have refused any official engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his manifesto, Dr Akhter noted that international Muslim groups with which he was in contact during the pandemic did not know about the “fact that the Government did not speak to us”.

He has vowed to “transform the structure, strategy, funding and culture” of the MCB, and for the organisation to be a “unifying force” in the Muslim community.

He had faced a vote on Saturday against Dr Muhammad Adrees to become the new secretary-general, and both men had faced criticism in a think tank report for some of their previously aired views.

Dr Akhter has rejected claims that he previously suggested faith should come before nation, saying it is not a “binary choice”.

In a letter published in the Telegraph, in response to the contents of the Policy Exchange report, he wrote: “Being British is a cultural and national identity while being Muslim is a matter of faith – these are not mutually exclusive, nor are they in conflict.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The same think tank report said Dr Adrees, a consultant physician in the NHS, had voiced support for the regime in Iran, but he said he does “not endorse the Iranian state regime nor do I have any affiliation with them”.

Outgoing secretary-general Zara Mohammed made history when she was chosen to head up the MCB in 2021 (MCB/PA)

Outgoing secretary-general Zara Mohammed made history when she was chosen to lead the MCB in 2021, becoming the first woman and youngest person to take on the role, at the age of just 29.

She has since served two consecutive two-year terms.

Labour minister Alex Norris confirmed to Parliament in August that the Government’s policy not to engage remained unchanged and that there were no plans for ministers to meet the MCB.

A Government spokesman this month declined to comment on the specific reasons for current non-engagement.

They said: “The Government engages regularly with faith communities to foster strong working relationships and we are exploring a more integrated and cohesive approach to tackling racial and religious hatred, including Islamophobia.

“Further details of this work will be set out in due course.”