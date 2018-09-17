Muslim Teen Reportedly Banned for His Beard Files Civil Rights Complaint Against USA Boxing

A teen boxer was reportedly banned from competing in a tournament because of his beard — and now he’s fighting back with the help of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

According to WXYZ Detroit, USA Boxing is said to have banned 18-year-old Basheer Abdur from competing in the Golden Gloves boxing tournament because it would have required him to either shave his beard or obtain a religious exemption and affidavit in advance, which he apparently failed to provide in time. According to the Detroit Metro Times, USA Boxing’s rulebook requires boxers to be clean-shaven; they can, however, obtain a religious exemption by filing a waiver for each fight. There’s just one catch: The exemption must be filed at least seven days before each event, which isn’t always possible considering boxers can find out about some matches with less than a week’s notice.

Basheer, who is Muslim, chooses to keep his beard in keeping with his faith; he told WXYZ that he believes Allah called on devoted male followers to maintain their beards. (As Amanullah De Sondy, a senior lecturer in Contemporary Islam at University College Cork, wrote in The Guardian, the tradition of Muslim men wearing beards can be traced back to Muhammad, the founder and prophet of Islam, who had a beard.)

In the case of the Golden Gloves tournament, CAIR staff attorney Amy V. Doukoure told Teen Vogue that, while Basheer submitted his request within the seven-day requirement, he was denied the religious waiver because it was a "progressive" tournament, meaning there would possibly be multiple fights on the same day — therefore requiring him to obtain a new waiver for each fight. She further explains that Basheer may have had to submit an additional request for subsequent fights (after the first one in the tournament), but he wasn't even given the chance to compete in the first round because of the initial denial. Per the Metro Times, CAIR claimed USA Boxing refused to issue Basheer one waiver that would have allowed him to compete in multiple matches in a single day.

So on Thursday, September 13, the Michigan chapter of CAIR filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights against USA Boxing on behalf of Basheer, calling out what it believes to be an unjust system. “USA Boxing has utilized its own waiver system in a discriminatory way to keep the Muslim boxer from competing in local and national tournaments,” CAIR said in a statement shared on its website.

“If you give us an exemption for Monday it stands to reason that by Tuesday we should be OK. But then we might be granted an exemption for a fight Monday and denied for the next day,” Ali El, Basheer’s coach and the owner of the Henry Hank/Suberbad Boxing Gym in Detroit, told the Metro Times. “Why is it that only we have to file an exemption every time?” he added, alluding to a seemingly unequal aspect of the rulebook.

Doukoure told The Arab American News that boxers who need medical waivers only need to file once to get a waiver that covers all of their fights for a year. Speaking with the Metro Times, she said, “USA Boxing’s medical and dental waivers are easy and streamlined and you have it for the whole year. The only type of waiver on a fight-by-fight basis is for a religious beard.”

She tells Teen Vogue, "If they used the same system for waivers that they used for dental, [Basheer] would only have to get one waiver a year, and then the issue he faced at the Golden Gloves would not have been a problem for him at all."

CAIR noted in its statement that USA Boxing ignored several requests by CAIR-MI and Basheer’s coach to discuss the issue. They’re now hoping the official complaint will elicit not only a response, but also a reworking of the waiver system to make the process equal across the board.

“No athlete should have his opportunity for advancement stifled because he chooses to adhere to his religious beliefs,” Doukoure told Teen Vogue.

Basheer is not the first athlete who’s had to fight for his religious rights in a competition. Last year, CAIR helped Muslim teen boxer Amaiya Zafar secure a religious exemption to compete while wearing a hijab — but there are signs of progress in the athletic community. CAIR noted on its website that in recent years, multiple athletic organizations have lifted their bans on religious headgear. One such organization was the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), which lifted a ban that kept NCAA star player Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir from playing professionally.

