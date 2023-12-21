Muslim youth group serves up meals at Downtown Mission
A Muslim youth group has donated 100 hot meals — and more than 450 kilograms of food — to the Downtown Mission as part of a nationwide effort to support those less fortunate.
Imam Zeeshan Ahmed of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association says that service to others is core to the Muslim faith.
"It's a tenant of Islam, and the custom of the prophet of Islam, that those who are less fortunate in the community, we help them as much as possible and today we tried to do that," he said.
Across Canada, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association is looking to collect more than one million pounds (454,000 kilograms) of food this holiday season.
Ahmed said more than 80 youth volunteers are involved locally, and the organization is involved in charity year round.
"It upbrings and uplifts our youth and they are extremely excited, especially because it gives us an opportunity to foster hope, build bridges within the community and it's just a way to show compassion," he said.
When CBC News was at the mission's dining hall on Thursday afternoon, around 30 people were enjoying the hot meal: pasta with Halal beef and soup.
Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, the executive director of the Downtown Mission, said the need in the community is rising.
She says between 300 and 600 people come to the mission's main location every day for food and about 2,000 people visit their food banks each month.
But many groups and organization are supporting the organization this time of year, according to Ponniah-Goulin
"It's nice to see the shelves finally full again because they've been empty for quite some time," she said.
The donation from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association donation was "amazing," she said.
"We're so thankful for all the food that is being donated today," she said. "I know this group is going out there and trying to collect more."