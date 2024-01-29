'This must be a joke': Music fans unimpressed by Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024

The location for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend has been announced (PA Archive)

Music fans have been left scratching their heads after the BBC announced that the 2024 instalment of Radio One's Big Weekend would be taking place at Stockwood Park in Luton.

It was confirmed on Monday that the town will host the annual music event from May 24-26, where over 100,000 festivalgoers are expected to attend.

Ticket details along with this year's line-up have yet to be announced, with previous performers including the likes of Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.For now however, people are struggling to get their heads around the chosen location, taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to call the move "bizarre".

"Big Weekend is in LUTON this must be a joke," wrote one person.

#BIGWEEKEND NEWS‼️



We'll be heading to Luton and taking over Stockwood Park for THREE DAYS on Friday 24th, Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th May.



Full lineup and ticket info coming soon. pic.twitter.com/iW2juixeF2 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) January 29, 2024

"Why Luton?" questioned a second.

"I grew up right next to Stockwood Park - the planes fly over it low and loud every four minutes," put in a third.

"Right under the departure/approach flight path for Luton Airport!" agreed another.

Not everyone was against the chosen venue however.

"This is great news for Luton," put in one.

And Luton Council, who the BBC have said they are working closely with to ensure the event is a safe and secure environment for all those attending, are over the moon too.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said: "The fact that BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, one of the UK's largest and most popular music festivals, has chosen Luton is fantastic news for our town, especially our young people, and will showcase all the wonderful things about Luton.

"Not only will this event give a multi-million pound boost to Luton's economy and provide a number of opportunities for local young people and businesses, with tens of thousands in attendance and millions tuning in across the BBC, it gives us an opportunity to step forward and showcase the very best of our ambitious, brilliantly vibrant, wonderfully diverse and transforming town."