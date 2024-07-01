The must-see jazz and classical concerts for summer 2024

Saxophonist Camilla George performs at the Rye International Jazz & Blues Festival, on August 24 - Rye International Jazz & Blues Festival

Sound within Sound

This four-day festival celebrates the mind-opening music created by marginalized visionaries from around the globe, from the New Zealander who celebrated the sound of burning pianos to a 91-year-old Ethiopian nun.

Southbank Centre, London SE1 (southbankcentre.co.uk), July 4-7

Love Supreme Festival

Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival returns with a spectacular line-up, featuring mainstream stars like Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick alongside hard-core jazz acts including Christian McBride and Andrew McCormack.

Glynde Place, East Sussex (lovesupremefestival.com), July 5-7

Sean Shibe & Dunedin Consort

Two of Scotland’s great musical exports, guitarist Sean Shibe and the Dunedin Consort join forces for Baroque and contemporary music, including a brand-new piece from Canadian composer Cassandra Miller.

Pitville Pump Room, Cheltenham (cheltenhamfestivals.org), July 11

BBC Proms

The world’s biggest classical music festival returns with 90 concerts spilling out from the Albert Hall to venues all around the UK, featuring the cream of international orchestras and soloists.

Royal Albert Hall, London SW7, and various venues (bbc.co.uk/proms), July 19-September 14

Summer at Snape

John Wilson conducts the Sinfonia of London - Britten Pears Arts

The Aldeburgh Festival may be over, but Snape Maltings Concert Hall comes alive for five more weeks of great music, including that winning team John Wilson and the Sinfonia of London, and pianist Stephen Hough.

Snape Maltings Concert Hall, Suffolk (brittenpearsarts.org), July 26-August 31

Dartington Summer School

Britain’s leading music summer school was threatened with oblivion, but has found a new home in Norfolk, which as well as offering classes to keen amateurs has a mouthwatering concert programme.

Gresham’s School, Norfolk (mssf.org.uk), July 27-August 10

Royal Scottish National Orchestra

Royal Scottish National Orchestra - Sally Jubb

The Edinburgh International Festival’s rich musical offering includes the RSNO playing three thrilling modern concertos, from Arnold Schoenberg, Witold Lutosławski and American jazz supremo Wynton Marsalis.

Usher Hall, Edinburgh (eif.co.uk)

Rye International Jazz & Blues Festival

Soak up the seaside sun in Rye and in between enjoy top-class jazz singers such as Curtis Stigers, great bluesmen like Eric Bibb and the unmissable Jamaican-born pianist Monty Alexander.

St. Mary’s Church, Rye (ryejazz.com), August 22-26