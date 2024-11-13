Must-see photos of Nelly Korda and Caitlin Clark playing in The Annika 2024 pro-am
Riley Hamel
·2 min read
Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, was buzzing early Wednesday morning as world No. 1 Nelly Korda and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark warmed up for their nine-hole pro-am at The Annika, one of the biggest non-major events on the LPGA schedule.
It's not often you get two of the biggest stars in women's sports together, and fans took advantage of the opportunity. They came out in droves to watch Korda and Clark, with tournament host and women's golf GOAT Annika Sorenstam and LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan making an appearance on the first tee.
After Korda and Clark finish the front nine, the No. 1 pick from the 2024 WNBA draft will play the back with Sorenstam.
Here are must-see photos from an incredible morning at Pelican Golf Club.
