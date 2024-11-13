Must-see photos of Nelly Korda and Caitlin Clark playing in The Annika 2024 pro-am

Caitlin Clark, professional basketball player, and Nelly Korda of the United States pose for a photo before teeing off at a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, was buzzing early Wednesday morning as world No. 1 Nelly Korda and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark warmed up for their nine-hole pro-am at The Annika, one of the biggest non-major events on the LPGA schedule.

It's not often you get two of the biggest stars in women's sports together, and fans took advantage of the opportunity. They came out in droves to watch Korda and Clark, with tournament host and women's golf GOAT Annika Sorenstam and LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan making an appearance on the first tee.

After Korda and Clark finish the front nine, the No. 1 pick from the 2024 WNBA draft will play the back with Sorenstam.

Here are must-see photos from an incredible morning at Pelican Golf Club.

Caitlin Clark, professional basketball player, reacts to her shot from the third tee alongside Nelly Korda of the United States and caddies during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Nelly Korda of the United States plays her shot from the fourth tee during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Nelly Korda of the United States plays her shot from the third tee as a gallery of fans look on during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

(L-R) Annika Sörenstam talks with Mollie Marcoux, Commissioner of the LPGA, during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

BELLEAIR, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 13: Nelly Korda of the United States and Caitlin Clark, professional basketball player, walk to the second green during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Nelly Korda of the United States plays her shot from the second tee during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Nelly Korda of the United States walks off the first tee during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

(L-R) Caitlin Clark, professional basketball player, and Nelly Korda of the United States walk off the first tee during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Annika Sörenstam (L), Caitlin Clark (3rd R), professional baskeball player, and Nelly Korkda (2nd R) of the United States pose with their caddies before teeing off during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

A detailed view of bibs with the names of Annika Sörenstam and Nelly Korda are seen before a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark, professional basketball player, plays her shot from the third tee as a gallery of fans look on during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark, professional basketball player, prepares to putt on the third green during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark, professional basketball player, reacts to her chip on the second green during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark, professional basketball player, reacts to her shot from the second tee during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

(L-R) Annika Sörenstam greets Caitlin Clark, professional basketball player,before teeing off during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark, professional baskeball player, autographs an Indiana Fever jersey before teeing off during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Must-see photos of Nelly Korda and Caitlin Clark playing in The Annika 2024 pro-am