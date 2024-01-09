Must-see video shows drivers stranded on state highways after winter storm moves through Nebraska
Viewer video shows drivers stranded on state highways in blizzardy conditions after a winter storm moved through Nebraska.
A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain. Environment Canada says snow associated with a "major" winter storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning, as it placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch. The heaviest snow is predicted for central Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres star
Nearly 70 million people across the Gulf Coast and Southeast are at risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind and flooding rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Confidence is steadily increasing for Ontario's first major storm of 2024. Plan for travel impacts Tuesday and Wednesday
A winter storm that will sweep over the Maritimes on Wednesday is set to bring lots of wind to P.E.I. and could spell trouble for anyone venturing out on the roads. Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the whole province. The latest advisory details can be found here. Peak wind gusts could be as strong as 80-110 km/h Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.Snow is expected to start falling around mid-morning before changing to rain by the afterno
A drastic change is coming in Western Canada, with significantly colder air moving in from the Arctic this week, but not before a bout of heavy snow blankets the Prairies
A significant storm is forecast to continue to move across Vancouver Island through Tuesday. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
A strong low developing for Monday will bring a low-elevation snow threat to parts of B.C., among other wintry woes
“Please pay extra attention to warnings and alerts!” the National Weather Service in Miami asserted.
A massive winter storm is forecast to tear across a wide swath of the U.S. on Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions from the Plains to the Great Lakes and drenching rain and high winds to the Northeast. The same system is bringing heavy rain, hail and the threat of tornadoes to areas in the South.
Environment Canada is warning of a series of winter storms that are expected to bring heavy snow to coastal British Columbia and some inland regions starting early Monday morning, and drivers are being advised to slow down in the winter conditions."We're looking at some significant snow as we go over the next couple of days, especially for the mountain passes. We're expecting quite a large accumulation," said Environment Canada meteorologist David Wray in an interview Sunday.The wintry weather h
Ontario's first major winter storm of the season is upon us, likely to have significant ramifications for travellers. With heavy snow, rain and even freezing rain on the table, treacherous road conditions can be expected in many locales
Powerful winds intensify across southern B.C. Tuesday, as heavy snow makes for treacherous travel across the highway passes
There will be no rest for the storm-weary East Coast as yet another impactful winter system is en route this week, bringing a new bout of heavy snow and blustery wind gusts
A developing storm is likely to hit the Maritimes on Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and some snow to P.E.I.Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on the storm Monday, saying all three Prince Edward Island counties can expect to feel the impact.That will mean wind gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour and up to 10 centimetres of snow before the precipitation changes to heavy rain.CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland thinks Wednesday will be "fairly messy and very windy," after
Low snow levels and abundant moisture will deliver up to half a meter of snow for the mountain passes and ski resorts