Mustang High School switching to virtual learning due to power issues

Associated Press

At least two students at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania have been suspended from the swim team after a report that a racial slur was scratched onto a student's body, officials said. Officials received “a deeply concerning report of a racial slur being scratched onto a student using a plastic or ceramic tool," officials at the 2,200-student private liberal arts school in Gettysburg said in a statement last week. “At this point, the students involved are not participating in swim team activities."