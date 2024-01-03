Mustang speeding nearly 40 mph over limit killed one. Months later, a Broward woman jailed

A Mustang zooming almost 40 mph over the speed limit on a Broward road slammed into an SUV, killing one in May. Months after the crash, a North Lauderdale woman is behind bars.

Janeyshia Monique Hilton, 22, was arrested Tuesday and faces one count of vehicular homicide, two counts of child neglect and four counts of reckless driving. The crash — involving the black 2019 Mustang and a white 1998 GMC Jimmy — occurred at 3600 West Broward Boulevard in Lauderhill.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hilton’s Mustang was recorded driving 76 mph in an area with a posted 40 mph speed limit when she T-boned the SUV. The GMC flipped upon impact, and a passenger inside the vehicle died.

Hilton, police say, also had her two children in the passenger seat of the Mustang “without proper child restraints.” Hilton and her children were injured in the crash and were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

The entire incident was captured by video surveillance that police used to analyze the speed and distance at which the Mustang was traveling. The analysis found that the car was traveling at 67 mph about 280 feet away from the crash site — and about 73 mph when it slammed into the SUV.

Hilton, according to police, operated the Mustang “in a reckless manner which is likely to cause death or bodily harm to another.” Court records show that Hilton was cited in July and December with driving almost 60 mph in 35 and 40 mph zones.

Hilton remains in the Broward main jail without bond as of Wednesday afternoon.