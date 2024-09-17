Will this muted Burberry collection be enough to turn tide in tough times?

It was never going to be light work for Daniel Lee, creative director of Burberry for two years, to present his Spring Summer 2025 vision. He did so near the banks of the sun-drenched Thames on Monday afternoon, taking the brutalist atrium of the National Theatre as a showspace. Despite the mood-boosting efforts of a candy-lilac carpet, there was a looming shadow.

It is the Bradford born designer’s first outing since Burberry announced a 40 per cent profit slump for the year up to March 2024, which cited the cost of living crisis and higher interest rates as debilitating factors. Inside the luxury brand’s Horseferry House doors, it is a time of upheaval too; July saw former CEO Jonathan Akeroyd, the man who hired Lee, be replaced by ex-Coach boss Joshua Schulman.

(AFP via Getty Images)

As is the British way, though, it was all stiff upper lips and the show must go ons — albeit in a more reserved manner than his previous four shows, each of which involved the erection of a vast tent in a London park. The celebrities, which Lee has been unquestionably successful in onboarding, still arrived in their droves. Actors Barry Keoghan, Michael Ward, Olivia Colman and Jodie Turner-Smith sidled up on foldable metal chairs by rising stars Iris Law, Lila Moss, Olympian Keely Hodgkinson and tennis player Jack Draper and household names including Jerry Hall, Patsy Kensit and Rio Ferdinand.

(Getty Images)

To add personality to the setting, Lee enlisted the help of YBA Gary Hume, whose teal, cut out tarpaulin artworks were draped throughout the venue. He liked the link between these waterproof plastic sheets and Burberry’s own signature gabardine trench coats, he explained backstage. In times of strife at Burberry, its world-renowned trench, as well as its Nova check, are friends – both took centre stage on the runway. “Burberry is a coat brand,” Lee said. “I wanted to take elements of the trench and move it along.”

(Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur)

That, for mens and womenswear, looked like the typical overcoats with their epaulettes intact but cut higher as light, Spring jackets. Others, which were cinched at the waist, ended on the hip and featured four front facing pockets working towards an attractive military quality. Elsewhere waxy parkas – all very Oasis; a gaggle of Liam and Noel Gallagher’s children sat on the front row did not go unnoticed — had feather-trim hoods and worn atop showgirl, sparkling sequin party dresses in purple, modelled by Jean Campbell, and icey blue, worn by Lily Donaldson.

The rest of the collection swung wider than his others, which have historically stayed strict to a handful of core colours — be that a deep blue, which the brand took over Harrods with, or the forest green which dominated last season. Here shocks of orange came as floor-length, floaty pleated skirts worn with squeezing, worn-looking leather jackets, following “muted” light moss wrap dresses, pale khaki slacks which ballooned at the knee and were tight around the ankle, and classic check tracksuits which will be a hit in-store.

(Getty Images)

“There is a consciousness of what we put down the runway. We want it to feel like a dream, but we also want it to feel like a real proposition,” Lee continued. “We are a huge ready-to-wear company. We need to find smart ways… to evolve it into something relevant to the store,” Lee said. Both he and Schulman will pray it hits the right note on the shop floor.

An entirely separate story played out in an East London townhouse later that evening. Showgoers filed into rising designer Paolo Carzana’s home, and took their seats in his garden for what was, undeniably, one of those all-time memorable London fashion moments.

“I was living in social housing for two years and never had a sanctuary other than my studio, but recently I moved here with my partner … and knew the shared garden was the perfect place [for a show],” he said, on the road outside his house after the show. Models had their hair and makeup done at the pub, changed in his bedroom, and lined up to walk up the stairs.

They scaled the garden steps hugged by fabrics hand-dyed with berries, indigo, and a host of other staining products Carzana could get his hands on before they were moulded, slither by slither, into contorted trousers, pirate-esque shirts, layered suits and sculptural headpieces made by fellow London designer and friend Nasir Mazhar.

The men opened, and women finished, ending with a peasant queen in a Comme des Garçons-esque bundle of quilted fabric which Carzana had coaxed into a bulbous skirt and jacket.

“I feel so out of place with all this idea of coolness. I just care about the clothes and the making and the creation of it. I’m trying to do something different” he said. People have taken note. Michaela Coel, specifically, whispered afterwards she had not attended anyone else’s show – but that Carzana was the best. “It was gorgeous,” she said. The tears in the audience, as his show closed London Fashion week, were more than testament to that.