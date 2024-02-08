Mutley: Kebab shop fire put out by firefighters

North Hill has been closed at the junction of North Road

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a kebab shop in Plymouth.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to North Hill, in Mutley, at about 8:40 GMT following reports of a fire.

Three fire engines were dispatched and the blaze was put out a short time later, the service said.

Plymouth City Council said North Hill, which was closed at the junction of North Road while crews dealt with the fire, had reopened.

