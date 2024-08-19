What we know about My Mum, Your Dad series 2

My Mum, Your Dad is returning for a new series, with another line-up of single parents hoping for a second chance at love.

The ITV show - a sort of Love Island for the older generation - debuted last year with TV presenter Davina McCall on hosting duty. It went down a storm with viewers and it has now been confirmed that a second series will air this autumn.

Here is everything we know about the season two, and a look back at what happened last time.

What is My Mum, Your Dad all about?

My Mum, Your Dad sees people looking for another chance at love, whether they are widowed, divorced or just haven't really found 'The One' yet. They head off to a luxurious country retreat with several other singles in the hope that lasting romantic connections are formed.

The show takes place at a gorgeous country retreat. (ITV)

The big twist is that they have been put forward by their grown up children who want to see their parents find happiness, and who play matchmaker and act as their "dating experts". The children then watch the relationships unfold, offering advice along the way.

Who hosts the dating series?

The series is hosted by Davina McCall. She was linked to the programme from the outset, when people were just starting to speculate about a new "Love Island for oldies". When the show was finally confirmed she told fans on Instagram that she had "manifested it".

"I made it happen," the TV star said in a video that she uploaded to the platform. "I willed there to be an amazing new dating programme for grown-ups. People who have lived a life, who have been through experiences, bad, moving, hard, they have had tough lives.

"They’ve got luggage but they deserve love. And it is happening, it is coming."

When will series two start?

ITV has yet to announce the exact start date for the series. However, it is known that it will return sometime this September to ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

What can viewers expect in the second series of My Mum, Your Dad?

Show bosses have said that fans can expect "more heartfelt emotion" when the dating programme returns to our screens next month.

Davina McCall is hosting another series of My Mum, Your Dad. (ITV screengrab)

A sneak peek trailer gives viewers a glimpse at the action, where dates include pottery making, going for a drive in a classic car and a ride in a hot air balloon.

The new families taking part include Christian and his son Lucas, David and his daughter Tiana, Maria and daughter Livia, Andy and daughter Issy, Clare and daughter Aimee, Vicky and daughter Angharad, Jenny and her son Malachi and Danny and his son Ellis.

"A new set of single parents search for love and another chance to feel the flutters, all under the watchful eye of their kids, because it is never too late to feel butterflies," McCall says in the trailer.

What happened in the first series of My Mum, Your Dad?

Several relationships were formed during the last series of the programme but not all of them went the distance, with couples including Natalie and Paul and Monique and Martin ultimately going their separate ways.

However, it was a real love story for Roger Hawes and Janey Smith, who were fan favourites during their time at the retreat. Roger went on the show after his wife sadly died in 2022 and soon hit it off with Janey, and over a year later they are still together.

Roger Hawes and Janey Smith found love on My Mum, Your Dad. (Getty Images for The National Lottery)

Roger recently told The Sun: "We're still basking in it.

"We're thinking of actually going back to where they filmed it, just stop and have a walk around the village. On one of the episodes it showed where we had this first kiss, where we had a helicopter ride, we're thinking of going back and having a walk through the village and looking where it all happened."

Since the show, the pair have also become a part of ITV's This Morning, where they visit stunning locations for travel segments.

