Myanmar frees more than 6,000 prisoners as country marks anniversary of independence from Britain

More than 6,000 prisoners have been released in Myanmar as part of an amnesty to mark the 77th anniversary of the country's independence from Britain.

The head of Myanmar's military government has granted amnesties for 5,864 prisoners from the Southeast Asian country, as well as 180 foreigners who will now be deported, state-run media said.

The freed inmates included just a small proportion of hundreds of political detainees locked up for opposing army rule since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar's military takeover in February 2021 was met with a huge nonviolent resistance, which has since developed into a widespread armed struggle.

The freeing of prisoners began on Saturday and in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, buses took detainees out of the Insein Prison. Many were met by loved ones who eagerly held up signs with their names.

If the freed inmates break the law again, they will have to serve the remainder of their sentences alongside any new ones, the terms of release state.

In another report, MRTV television said government leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has also reduced the life sentences of 144 prisoners to 15 years.

All other inmates' sentences have been reduced by one sixth, apart from those convicted under the Explosive Substances Act, the Unlawful Associations Act, the Arms Act and the Counterterrorism Law - all laws which are often used against opponents of military rule.

According to rights organisation the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 28,096 people have been arrested on political charges since the army takeover, and 21,499 of those remained in jail as of Friday.

Zaw Min Tun, a spokesperson for the military government, told journalists those released include about 600 people prosecuted under a law which makes it a crime to spread comments that create public unrest or fear, or spread false news.

There has been no suggestion the releases include that of Myanmar's former leader Suu Kyi, who - now aged 79 - is serving a 27-year sentence after being prosecuted for a number of politically-tinged charges.

Most of the foreigners being freed are Thai people arrested for gambling in a border town, the spokesperson added.

It is not uncommon for Myanmar to mark holidays and significant occasions with prisoner releases.

The country became a British colony in the late 1800s and regained independence on 4 January 1948.