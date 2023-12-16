Myanmar's Three Brotherhood Alliance seizes town from military despite China-backed ceasefire

Ethnic minority fighters battling Myanmar's junta said Saturday they seized a trading hub in Shan state, days after China said it had mediated a temporary ceasefire.

Clashes have raged across Myanmar's northern Shan state since the Arakan Army (AA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) launched a joint offensive late October.

The three allied groups – known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance – say they have captured military positions and border hubs vital for trade with China, posing what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.

On Thursday, Beijing announced a temporary ceasefire between the alliance and the Myanmar military. There have been peaceful spells in MNDAA-held areas, but clashes have continued in areas controlled by the TNLA and the AA.

The TNLA said they captured Namhsan on Friday after launching an attack in the area more than two weeks ago.

Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun, a spokesperson for Myanmar's army, also told state-run TV channel MRTV on Friday that fighting was continuing around Namhsan.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

‘A real blow for the junta’: Myanmar’s ethnic groups launch unprecedented armed resistance

Myanmar rebels claim new ground in north as Chinese troops hold border exercises

Myanmar rebels' offensive: Junta faces biggest threat since 2021 coup