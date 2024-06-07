Myka Stauffer Wore $6K Cartier Bracelet in Vlog About Cutting Adopted Son Huxley's Speech Therapy Costs to $70

The YouTuber roused suspicion as she voiced her concerns about the toddler's medical fees while wearing an 18-karat gold accessory

Myke Stauffer/Instagram Myka Stauffer with her newborn baby wearing her Cartier bracelet

Myka Stauffer roused skepticism in her viewership in 2018, when she vlogged about downgrading her adopted son Huxley's speech therapy due to high costs while wearing luxury jewelry

In the video, she spoke about removing the toddler from treatment that cost $500 per month and switching to one that charged "$70 for 30 minutes." As she discussed her plans, she wore an 18-karat gold Cartier Love bracelet that cost over $6,000 at the time

Vox Media Studios' new docuseries An Update on Our Family revisits the questionable moment amidst a series of controversial events leading up to Myka and her husband James' decision to seek adoption dissolution for their son with special needs, whom they adopted from China

Before Myka and James Stauffer's controversial adoption dissolution, some of their YouTube followers noticed an inconsistency between her financial concerns and her choice of wristwear.

In episode 3 of Vox Media Studios' An Update on Our Family, commentator Sophie Ross recalled her heightened skepticism about Myka Stauffer after watching a video from July 2018 titled "Things Are Not Perfect With Huxley... Post China Adoption."

In the since-deleted clip shown in the docuseries, Myka speaks to the camera about her plans to downgrade her adopted son Huxley's speech therapy costs.

Myka Stauffer/Instagram Myka and James Stauffer with their children

"We're gonna go to a different speech therapist, not the one that's $500 a month. But we're gonna go to the one that's like $70 for 30 minutes," the Ohio influencer said in her vlog.

"Not $500 for 30 minutes. No, no, no," Myka added in the same video, showing her hand in view of the camera. On her wrist, she sported a gold Cartier Love bracelet, which cost over $6,000 in 2018. The bangle currently retails for $7,350, according to the luxury brand's website as of June 2024,

The docuseries, which was inspired by New York Magazine's 2020 feature on the family, also featured responses posted by other YouTubers calling out Myka's 18-karat bangle. Several viewers deemed the high-priced commodity incompatible with her concerns about Huxley's medical fees.

The Stauffers, as well as Huxley's new family, have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The viral parents announced their decision to re-home Huxley — who has since been renamed by his new family — just over two years after they adopted him from China. In their May 2020 vlog, the couple claimed they were unequipped to handle his special needs and autism diagnosis.

Vox Media Studios 'An Update on Our Family' docuseries

After they revealed their decision to seek out adoption dissolution, the S lawyers spoke to PEOPLE at the time about their ultimate hope to "provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care."



"We are privy to this case and given the facts at hand, we feel this was the best decision for Huxley," Myka and James' lawyers, Thomas Taneff and Taylor Sayers, told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement issued in May 2020. "In coming to know our clients we know they are a loving family and are very caring parents that would do anything for their children."



"Since his adoption, they consulted with multiple professionals in the healthcare and educational arenas in order to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care," Taneff and Sayers continued. "Over time, the team of medical professionals advised our clients it might be best for Huxley to be placed with another family."



The vloggers' legal team noted that the Stauffers followed the advice of medical professionals, which, the lawyers clarified, "did NOT include any considerations for placement in the foster system, but rather to hand-select a family who is equipped to handle Huxley’s needs."

Read the original article on People.