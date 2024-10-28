Mykelti Williamson Signs With More Medavoy Management

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran actor Mykelti Williamson has signed with More Medavoy Management for representation.

Known for his iconic role as Bubba in the Oscar-winning Forrest Gump, Williamson will next be seen in the Amazon feature Unstoppable: The Anthony Robles Story, alongside Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez, produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. He most recently wrapped director Jon Avnet’s feature The Last Rodeo in the lead role of Charlie Williams – a former bull rider and bullfighter who steps back in the ring one more time. He’ll also appear in the Apple TV+ series Bonneville, opposite David Oyelowo.

More from Deadline

His recent film credits include Mark Amin-directed Emperor, Butter with Mira Sorvino and The 24th, based on the historic Houston Riot of 1917, directed by Oscar winner Kevin Willimott.

Williamson also appeared in Blumhouse’s Don’t Let Go, directed by Jacob Estes and opposite David Oyelowo, Alfred Molina, and Brian Tyree Henry, as well as Saint Judy with Michelle Monaghan, Alfre Woodard, and Common.

Williamson received a SAG Award nomination for Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture for his performance in 2016’s Fences. Prior to that, he appeared in Blumhouse’s The Purge: Election Year. His filmography also includes critically acclaimed Lucky Number Slevin with Bruce Willis and Josh Hartnett, The Assassination of Richard Nixon with Sean Penn, and Three Kings, alongside George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, and Ice Cube.

His television work includes the role of Honcho in Prime Video’s Fallout and as Preston Webb in Law & Order: Organized Crime. He recurred in series such as Chicago PD, Designated Survivor, Underground and Hawaii Five-O. Additionally, he was a series regular on FX’s Justified alongside Timothy Olyphant and appeared in major roles in 24 with Kiefer Sutherland and Kidnapped with Jeremy Sisto.

Williamson continues to be represented by Paradigm Talent Agency, Myman, Greenspan, Fineman, Fox, Rosenberg & Light and Michael Geiser at Jill Fritzo Public Relations.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.