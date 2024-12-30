Myleene Klass on New Year Honours recognition: ‘I’m absolutely over the moon’

Myleene Klass has said she is “absolutely over the moon” to be recognised in the New Year Honours.

The musician, presenter and entrepreneur, who is a Tommy’s ambassador, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), recognised for services to women’s health, miscarriage awareness and to charity.

The former Hear’Say singer, who is mother to daughters Ava and Hero and son Apollo, has suffered four miscarriages and spoken openly about the psychological effects of baby loss on women.

Myleene Klass is an advocate for women’s health (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about her MBE, the 46-year-old told the PA news agency she was “absolutely over the moon”.

“Because when I think back to how all of this started, it all came from a very dark place, and I certainly didn’t have it in mind to become a campaigner at the time.

“Anyone that’s suffered the pain of baby loss or miscarriage, you just go into survival mode and then to have recurring miscarriages again, the only way you can see forward is just, you know, one breath at a time, one day at a time.”

She is an advocate for women’s health and also spent four years campaigning for government change regarding miscarriage care.

Klass backed changes to the Women’s Health Strategy in Parliament, among which was a call to ensure women will not have to suffer up to three miscarriages before receiving help.

Last year, following her efforts, the Department of Health and Social Care announced a package of new measures to “boost the health and wellbeing of women and girls”, including a pilot scheme that will see medical intervention for women after every miscarriage.

She also fronted the Bafta-nominated documentary Myleene Klass: Miscarriage And Me in 2021, in which she met women around the UK to hear their experiences.

She said: “On that journey, I met campaigners. I met the MP Olivia Blake, who had very bravely spoken up in Parliament about the need for change in women’s health care and with miscarriage care or lack of and that’s where I became very aware of why I had experienced everything the way I had experienced it.

“Some things are just, there are no answers. They’re just heart-breaking. But in this case, what I think was so difficult was I never realised that there was so much unnecessary heartache already piled on top of the unthinkable pain.”

She continued: “I feel really proud of how far I’ve come. Because I didn’t think that this would be possible after my first miscarriage.

“It just felt that it was just far too steep a mountain to climb, and I thought that maybe someone else would do it, because I’m not a healthcare professional.

“I don’t know the questions to ask, but then, as many people I’m sure will confirm, when you find yourself in that situation, the questions to ask are the questions that you are looking for the answers to, and they just didn’t seem to have the most simple answers.

“And so it felt like someone, myself, like a normal mum, had to go into Westminster and ask those questions. It’s been reported, and I’ve said it many times, but Westminster owns our wombs, and they do.

“Decisions are being made sitting on those green leather chairs by people who don’t even experience what many of the population go through”.

The Norfolk-born musician, who is also a Classic FM presenter, won the first Legends version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2023, nearly 17 years after she finished runner-up on the original show.

Klass has also authored a number of books on parenting and family life, including 2022’s They Don’t Teach This At School.

She has also been an ambassador for Save the Children for more than 10 years.

Speaking about receiving the letter informing her of her MBE, she told PA: “I got the letter, and I opened it in the kitchen with my children.

“When I’m allowed to talk about it, I will definitely show that video, because none of us could quite believe it, and we all gathered around this letter, just on a normal school day in the kitchen, and something that felt so small and so intimate, but at the same time, just felt so huge in that moment.

“I’m just Myleene Klass from Norfolk. And here I am, getting the chance to change laws and make a really important difference, one that’s going to have a resounding effect and reach long after I’m gone.”