Myriad Pictures Enters Sales Of Korean Films With Heyday Productions’ Romantic Drama ‘Run To You’

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based sales and production company Myriad Pictures has picked up international rights to Korean romantic drama Run To You, directed by Lee Seunghoon, and will launch sales at the Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM) during Busan film festival.

Produced by Korea’s Heyday Production, the film stars Ha Seok-Jin (Radiant Office), Lee Sin-Young (Crash Landing On You) and Dahyun, one of members of K-Pop girl group Twice.

The story revolves around a veteran sprinter (Ha Seok-jin), who is getting one last opportunity to re-kindle the love of his life, and a happy-go-lucky high schooler (Lee Sin-young) who pulls out all the stops to win over the love of Ji Eun (Dahyun).

Also scripted by Lee, the film marks his first narrative feature after directing short film Listen To My Heart and documentary A Not So Small Ball Launched By A Dwarf.

Heyday Production was founded by veteran producers An HeeJin and Yu Sungkwon, who separately have credits on many mainstream Korean films, including Speed Scandal, Sunny, Tazza-The Hidden Card, Swing Kids and Hi Five.

Heyday’s first film, Body Parts (2023), co-produced with Odd Production, won the Best Picture Award at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival last year. An HeeJin is executive producer on Run To You, which is Heyday’s second feature.

An Heejin negotiated the deal for international rights with Jaewoo Kim, Myriad Pictures Vice President of Sales and Distribution.

Myriad VP, Sales & Distribution, Jaewoo Kim, said: “This is a story about the importance of never giving up whether it pertains to love or dreams. If we keep running, love and dreams have a way of finding us, even if they arrive in forms we never anticipated.”

Heejin An, President of Heyday Production added: “Run To You is a story about people who run tirelessly toward their dreams. Although they haven’t achieved their dreams yet, it tells us that their efforts so far were not in vain. They experience frustration and conflict along the way, but they overcome them and try again.”

