Myrtle Beach restaurant set to close this week has been saved by veterans group

The Veterans Cafe and Grille in Myrtle Beach was set to close Oct. 25, 2024, after the owner could no longer afford the rent. A veterans group has stepped in to take over.

It appears the Veterans Cafe and Grille in Myrtle Beach, which was set to close this Friday, will remain open instead.

An announcement on the cafe’s Facebook post said the cafe will stay open thanks to the Scott Dulebohn and the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center. Dulebohn is the executive director of the center.

The cafe caters to veterans in the Myrtle Beach area community.

According to social media postings, the resource center will take over operations of the cafe, which also serves as a mini-military museum and has numerous events with veteran organizations that cater to serving veterans in the community.

A message to Dulebohn was not immediately returned.

Owner Lou Mascherino said in September that the last day for the cafe at 3544 Northgate Drive would be Oct. 25.

Mascherino, who is a veteran, said the cafe was closing partly for health reasons, but also because the rent has been raised, causing financial difficulties. “We can’t afford to do it anymore,” he said previously.

A message left with Mascherino was also not returned immediately.