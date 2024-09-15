Myrtle Beach, SC area under tropical storm warning. What to expect from high wind, rain

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Myrtle Beach area, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical Cyclone Eight is building in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of North and South Carolina and will bring storms to the Myrtle Beach area, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning means tropical storm-force winds in the areas of Surfside Beach, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach through Monday afternoon.

The storm will pack high winds and rain, the NWS said in its Sunday briefing. The path is still unclear, with the rainfall totals and wind gusts dependent on where it goes ashore.

The Myrtle Beach area is currently predicted to get around 2 to 3 inches of rain and winds from 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, NWS said. Inland Horry County should expect 1.5 to 2 inches of rain and 25 mph wind gusts.

A map of predicted rainfall from Sept. 15 through Sept. 18 from the National Weather Service. There is a low pressure system building in the ocean that is anticipated to make its way to the coast on Monday.

Rough surf that started over the weekend and will continue into Monday. This includes 2 to 6 feet high waves and a high risk of rip currents, said NWS meteorologist Steven Keebler.

There is also a marginal risk of tornadoes around North Myrtle Beach. Flash flooding remains a possibility along with coastal flooding during high tides.

A map of predicted wind gust speeds from the National Weather Service. There is a low pressure system building in the ocean that is anticipated to make its way to the coast on Monday.

The Myrtle Beach area had a wet weekend, with intermittent raining Saturday and Sunday. Keebler said North Myrtle Beach got .83 inches of rain on Saturday.