A Mysterious Elf Has Been Spotted Backstage on the Final Night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

The final night of the Eras Tour is upon us, and it looks like Taylor Swift is pivoting to...Christmas? Several hours ahead of Tay kicking off her final show, fans spotted what appears to be an elf wandering around backstage. Specifically a person dressed in a Buddy the Elf from Elf costume.

🚨| AN ELF SPOTTED BEHIND THE STAGE pic.twitter.com/arFpiHXxip — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) December 9, 2024

Swifties have predicted that Taylor Swift would have surprises up her sleeves for her final show, but "Random Elf" was not on any of our bingo cards. Though...maybe this means she's performing "Christmas Tree Farm" as one of her surprise songs tonight?

Guess we'll have to wait and see.

Oh, and for those of you zooming alllll the way in and thinking this elf looks suspiciously like Travis Kelce, he is not in attendance at Taylor's final show. Mostly because whoever schedules NFL games rudely didn't take into account the Eras Tour when putting together this season, and Travis is currently in Kansas City playing against the Chargers. If you don't believe me, there's video evidence of him arriving at the game:

As for when Taylor and Travis will reunite, your guess is as good as ours! But he and Taylor are planning to spend her birthday together on December 13, and sources say he has some special surprises planned.

“This is a milestone birthday for Taylor so he wants to make it extra special,” one insider tells Page Six. “Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises.”

Cuuuute.

