Mystery as commuter trains shot at travelling through Cambridge

Trains travelling on a commuter route have had windows and carriages damages in a mysterious spate of shootings, The Telegraph understands.

Services operated by Greater Anglia and Great Northern have been hit over the last three weekends between Cambridge and Cambridge North railway stations.

It is understood that drivers have refused to operate trains through the area until the person or persons behind the shootings is caught and stopped, with police staking the area out.

Up to 20 carriages have been damaged in the weeks-long campaign of damage, railway insiders said.

“Apparently the police are crawling around the area, but they can’t locate where the shooter is coming from,” one insider said, adding that drivers are “refusing to go up there”.

Greater Anglia’s social media staff posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday: “Due to vandalism on a train yesterday between #CambridgeNorth and Cambridge: Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

No injuries have been reported so far, with train company sources insisting that the latest spate of shootings – on Sunday, at around 5.30pm – damaged but did not penetrate the targeted carriage’s windows.

Pictures appear to show a hole caused by a metal ball bearing or an airgun pellet penetrating the outer pane of a train carriage’s double glazing.

The train’s double glazing appeared to have been hit with a metal ball bearing or airgun pellet

A live round fired from a hunting rifle would easily pass through both window panes. The nature of the damage suggests a single impact, ruling out a shotgun.

Although so-called “solid slug” ammunition is available for shotguns, the apparent size of the hole is smaller than the 18.5mm of a typical slug – which would also have enough kinetic energy to smash both window panes with ease.

The 2.3 mile two-track railway line between Cambridge and Cambridge North stations passes light industrial estates, various residential areas including houses and flats, a lake, a church and about a mile of parkland and common ground.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “We are investigating isolated incidents of damage to some train services travelling between Cambridge and Cambridge North stations.

“We are working with British Transport Police (BTP) to identify the cause and what, if any, further action is necessary.”

A spokesman for Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Great Northern trains, said: “We can confirm that train services between Cambridge and King’s Lynn were disrupted on Sunday night (Feb 2) by an incident near Cambridge North that the police have been investigating.

“Trains were delayed or cancelled in the area from around 5.40pm on Sunday. This put our trains out of position for their normal start up the following morning so services were disrupted.

“We’re supporting BTP with their investigation.”

‘Heard a loud crack’

Nigel Gibson, an organiser for the train drivers’ union Aslef in the East of England, said: “Our members raised very serious concerns for the safety of passengers and train crew after a series of incidents just south of Cambridge North station when projectiles were aimed at – and hit – services on the line.

“We are working closely with Greater Anglia and the other operators to resolve this problem as quickly as possible.”

A BTP spokesman said: “We have been contacted with reports of trains being hit with projectiles near Cambridge North railway station.

“Officers have attended the area, and full searches have been conducted, however, no one has been identified in connection.

“Damage has been caused to trains, however, there have been no reported injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The spokesman urged anyone with information about the shootings to contact police or Crimestoppers, quoting reference number 689 of February 1 2024.

Similar hooliganism took place two years ago near Kirkstall Forge station, between Bradford and Leeds, when a “series of incidents” led to train services being cancelled.

One witness aboard a train between the two northern cities said he “heard a loud crack” and later posted a picture of a smashed window to social media.

BTP were unable to locate a suspect for the May 2023 incident despite deploying sniffer dogs to the area.