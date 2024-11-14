Mystery deepens as family of Gossip Girl star insist woman found in Texas isn’t her

Inga Parkel
·4 min read
Chanel Maya Banks as Sawyer Bennett in season three of ‘Gossip Girl’ (The CW)
Chanel Maya Banks as Sawyer Bennett in season three of ‘Gossip Girl’ (The CW)

The family of Chanel Maya Banks, the Gossip Girl actor who vanished without a trace two weeks ago, is insisting she is still missing despite authorities confirming she was found safe and sound.

Following a two-week search, the Los Angeles Police Department announced on November 12 that after receiving a tip they were led to a home in Texas, where a woman identified herself as Banks. It was reported that no foul play was suspected in her disappearance, and the case has since been closed.

However, after being informed of the LAPD’s update, Banks’s cousin Danielle-Tori Singh said it was “fake news” and vowed to continue distributing flyers describing Banks as missing, ABC 7 reported.

Hours after the police announcement, an Instagram post shared from Banks’s verified Instagram account claimed that she had not gone missing and had instead voluntarily left to “escape my cage.”

She accused her family of sexual abuse and “manipulation” – it is unclear whether Banks has made the allegations in the past or whether police have investigated them.

“I have met with the Police and verified that I am not only OK, but I’m finally free,” she continued. “They say once, you’re free in Christ Jesus, you’re free indeed, so I told my husband six days ago I was going to get baptized by one of my favorite pastors Pastor Robert Clancy.”

Chanel Maya Banks claims she was not missing but instead voluntarily left to ‘escape my cage’ (ohheychanel/TikTok)
Chanel Maya Banks claims she was not missing but instead voluntarily left to ‘escape my cage’ (ohheychanel/TikTok)

According to his Instagram, Clancy, a revivalist pastor, was indeed in San Antonio, Texas, hosting a three-day Repentance Revival Movement Conference from November 8 to 10.

“So I made my Exodous and took my Freedom Ride first class (on Spirit air no less) to the Promised land,” she said, adding that she now just wants freedom not only for herself but for everyone “suffering in silence.”

Singh, who flew in from Toronto to help with the search, has called the woman found in Texas an “imposter.”

“I have the still from Texas PD body cam footage that was shown to us on Monday Nov 11 at the Pacific Police Station in LA,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “This is the woman they’re telling us is Chanel. We have told them this is not Chanel. They didn’t listen to us and closed the case. That’s why @ohhheychanel won’t post a video saying she’s safe because it’s not Chanel.”

The Independent has contacted LAPD for comment.

Danielle-Tori Singh claims woman found in Texas isn’t her cousin Chanel Maya Banks (Danielle-Tori Singh on Instagram)
Danielle-Tori Singh claims woman found in Texas isn’t her cousin Chanel Maya Banks (Danielle-Tori Singh on Instagram)

In a subsequent Story, Singh included a side-by-side picture of the “imposter” woman found in Texas and “our Chanel.”

Banks was initially reported missing by her family, who said they hadn’t seen or heard from her since October 30. Her relatives said it was very unusual for the actor to be out of touch with them for longer than a few days.

“Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells,” Singh previously told KABC. “She doesn’t go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom... That girl is more like a big sister to me.”

Police conducted four welfare checks at her home in the Playa Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, two on November 7 and another two on November 8, according to a now-defunct GoFundMe page launched by Singh to aid in their search.

Banks has warned followers not to “donate to any GoFundMe that says I’m missing. I am not missing.”

During those checks at the apartment – where Banks lives with her husband of one year – authorities found her dog and her belongings, but not Banks, it was reported.

Banks “does not go anywhere without her little dog, which also has been left behind. She also does not have her vehicle because it’s parked in her garage. She would NEVER go anywhere without telling her mom or myself,” Singh wrote on the fundraising page.

Singh also accused Banks’s husband of not cooperating with law enforcement and of helping with the search.

“He’s not willing to help LAPD. He’s not willing to help me or her mom find her,” Singh told KABC. “He is removing flyers off of posts and cars.”

Latest Stories

  • South African government says it won't help thousands of illegal miners inside a closed mine

    JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it will not help an estimated 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.

  • Body found in Montreal nature park was that of kidnapped cryptocurrency influencer, police say

    Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.In late summer, before Mirshahi's body was discovered, a woman was arrested and charged in the murder and quadruple kidnapping that occurred in late June in Old Montreal.On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi, 25, in Les Cèdres, a municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.Mirshahi

  • Sexually frustrated murder accused took what he wanted from housemate, jury hears

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder in a sexual context.Nikolas Ibey — on trial for first-degree murder in the death of a woman who had just moved to Ottawa from Nunavut to attend college in 2022 — was drinking, taking drugs, and had been frustrated in his efforts to find an escort "for eight hours straight" before he finally took what he wanted from his new housemate and left her dead in her room, the Crown alleged in its opening remarks to a 14-member jury on Wedn

  • Widow, 101, says Rotary Foundation Canada refuses to share husband's $40M fortune

    A 101-year-old Edmonton widow is in a legal battle with the Rotary Foundation Canada over which charities should benefit from her late husband's $40-million estate.Mary McEachern says the foundation has repeatedly blocked her efforts to honour her husband's final wishes and redistribute his estate to various charities, not the Rotary alone."My husband wanted this money to go to many, many deserving charities," McEachern said in an interview with CBC. "But Rotary wants it all, and they're doing e

  • Court hears from 9-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by Manitoba priest last year

    WARNING: This article may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A now nine-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by a priest last year in Little Grand Rapids First Nation told court on Tuesday she remembers feeling scared as the priest allegedly walked her to his bedroom inside the church that day.The girl, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, said that Arul Savari then took his clothes off. She said Savari, who she called

  • How a Family Dog Helped Solve His Beloved Owner's Murder

    Mandy Rose Reynolds, 26, was found "dead beyond recognition" in April 2023. Her dog helped police identify her and her killer Derek Daigneault

  • 4 arrested in California car insurance scam: 'Clearly a human in a bear suit'

    The suspects provided video footage to the insurance company, which showed "the alleged bear" in the vehicle, a news release says.

  • 2 Members of California Nudist Colony Found Dead, Next-Door Neighbor Arrested: 'It’s a Nightmare' (Exclusive)

    Members of a clothing-optional community in California say tensions among residents boiled over, leading to the deaths of Dan and Stephanie Menard

  • People Are Applauding The Way This Man Stopped A Stranger Harassing A Woman

    "More stories like this. Less stories of boys screaming: 'Your body my choice,'" one woman said in response to the tweet.

  • Judge recuses himself in Arizona fake elector case after urging response to attacks on Kamala Harris

    PHOENIX (AP) — A judge recused himself Tuesday from presiding over Arizona’s fake electors case after an email surfaced in which he told fellow judges to speak out against attacks on Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency.

  • Footage shows Oklahoma officer throwing 70-year-old to the ground after traffic ticket

    An Oklahoma City police officer is on administrative leave after video showed him throwing Lich Vu, 70, to the ground after a traffic ticket dispute.

  • Violent extortion threats forced him to transform his life. He wasn't alone

    For months, Abbotsford, B.C., businessman Jas Arora had been getting phone calls from strangers — people demanding money and threatening his family if he didn't pay up. But the threats became real this August when his son woke him late one night, saying someone was throwing things at the house.Arora raced outside, where he was overwhelmed by the smell of gasoline and found the driveway covered in broken glass."My wife said, 'No, no, go inside right away … Please, shut down the lights and call th

  • Social media post led to west-end Toronto shootout: police source

    A video posted on social media appears to have been the catalyst for a west-end Toronto shootout between two groups this week — with cops caught in the crossfire, a police source says.Undercover officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street on Monday night, conducting a bail compliance check, police Chief Myron Demkiw said Tuesday.A police source, who CBC News is not identifying because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, said undercover officers

  • Video captures severe Markham car crash caused by rock throwing

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released dashcam footage of a crash that sent two people to hospital in life-threatening condition, linked to an ongoing investigation into rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in the GTA.In a news release issued Tuesday, OPP investigators said that since Sept. 20, the force's Aurora detachment has gotten 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles travelling along Highway 48 in Markham. York police have also identified nine reports of rocks b

  • Man Arrested in Connection with 1978 Double Murder After Police Find Fingerprint on Decades-Old Taxi Application

    Timothy Joley, 71, is facing charges over the deaths of Theresa Marcoux, 18, and Mark Harnish, 20, nearly 46 years ago

  • RCMP say three men arrested in B.C. have ties to Mexican drug cartels

    SURREY, B.C. — Federal Mounties have arrested three men in Surrey, B.C., who they say are tied to an organized crime group with links to Mexican drug cartels believed to be importing cocaine to Canada.

  • Saskatoon woman charged after allegedly damaging 14 cars, trucks, SUVs with baseball bat

    Sheldon Elliott says the sounds kept getting louder and closer.It was around 2 a.m. CST on Nov. 11 when Elliott, who lives in Saskatoon's Rosewood neighbourhood, was roused from sleep by a commotion on his street.He said he stepped out to investigate and spotted a person dressed head-to-toe in black, wearing a mask, taking a baseball bat to the cars, trucks and SUVs on his block. The culprit had just smashed Elliott's wife's GMC Terrain and was teeing up a tail light on his 2012 Dodge Ram work t

  • 'I don't even know how I'm going to live with this' says wife of man killed by Hamilton police

    The family of the man shot and killed by Hamilton police on Saturday has identified him as Erixon Kabera — a father of three, known for his kindness and dedication to Hamilton's Rwandan community. His wife, Lydia Nimbeshaho, told CBC News her family is devastated and demanding answers. She was not at Kabera's apartment at the time of the shooting, but went to see him in the hospital after."They killed him like an animal ... I don't even know how I'm going to live with this," she said in an inter

  • Did a Ga. Mom with Alleged 'Polygamist Cult Lifestyle' Brutally Stab Her Daughter So She Could Be with Husband?

    Hannah Nicole Driver died from stab wounds in December 2020, prompting the arrest of her mother Chloe Alexis Driver who police allege had a "polygamist cult lifestyle"

  • Man charged in crash deaths of 2 women who pulled over to save a turtle

    A man has now been charged in the deaths of two women hit by a car after they stopped to assist a turtle cross the road last spring. The women, sisters in their 60s, were killed when they were struck by a car on May 18 on Charing Cross Road. Police now say that a a 24-year-old man from Raleigh Township has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death. He will appear in court on Dec. 17."The Chatham-Kent Police extend their heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this