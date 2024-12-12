Mystery New Jersey drones not from Iranian 'mothership' - Pentagon

Bernd Debusmann Jr - BBC News, Washington
·3 min read
Exterior aerial view of the Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia, United States
The Pentagon does not believe the drones come from a 'foreign entity or adversary' [Reuters]

A spate of mysterious drone sightings in the US are not the work of an Iranian "mothership" lurking off the east coast, the Pentagon says.

Dozens of drones have been spotted across New Jersey in recent weeks, including near sensitive military locations in the state and close to President-elect Donald Trump's golf course in the town of Bedminster.

A US congressman Jeff Van Drew claimed he had heard from "high sources" that the flying objects were tied to Iran.

Speaking to Fox News, the New Jersey Republican said the drones were coming from an Iranian "mothership" in the Atlantic.

"That mothership... is off the East Coast of the United States of America. They've launched drones into everything that we can see or hear," Van Drew said on Wednesday.

"These are from high sources. I don't say this lightly."

He added that the drones should be "shot down".

But deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh flatly rejected the claims.

She told a briefing on Wednesday: "There is no truth to that.

"There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there's no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States."

The Pentagon's initial assessment, Ms Singh added, is that "these are not drones coming from a foreign entity or adversary".

The Pentagon statement comes weeks after publicly unexplained drone incursions were reported over US airbases in the UK.

Dozens of sightings have been reported over New Jersey since 18 November, with 49 reported sightings on Sunday alone, Governor Phil Murphy said Monday.

Some of the flights have taken place near Picatinny Arsenal - a sensitive military research facility - as well as near President-elect Donald Trump's golf course in the town of Bedminster.

Murphy stressed that the drones don't appear to pose a public safety concern.

The FBI has not explained the sightings so far.

"I don't have an answer of who's responsible," Robert Wheeler Jr, the assistant director of the FBI's Critical Incident Response Group told lawmakers at a congressional hearing on Tuesday. "But we're actively investigating."

New Jersey assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia dismissed the Pentagon's assertions.

"To state that there is no known or credible threat is incredibly misleading," she said.

The Republican - who was briefed by the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday - said the drones appear to avoid detection by traditional methods such as helicopter and radio.

Fantasia said the drones are up to 6ft (1.8m) in diameter, travel with lights turned off and "operate in a co-ordinated manner."

While the mysterious objects are not believed to be hobbyist drones, Fantasia said it remains unclear what they are.

In late November, the United States Air Force confirmed that unidentified drones were spotted over three US airbases in the UK: RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk and RAF Feltwell in Norfolk.

Defence sources told the BBC that suspicion had fallen on a "state actor" being responsible for the incursions.

An investigation is ongoing.

Latest Stories

  • Homeland security officials meet with lawmakers about mysterious drone flights in New Jersey

    Homeland security officials in New Jersey huddled with state and local lawmakers Wednesday to discuss the recent spate of drone sightings throughout the state.

  • Rap group Bad Boy Chiller Crew sue record label

    The Brit Award-nominated Bradford collective claim they're owed £400,000 by the House Anxiety label.

  • Pentagon chief urges 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz that it was important for the United States and Israel to be in close consultation over events unfolding in Syria, the Pentagon said on Wednesday after their call. "Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of close consultation between the United States and Israel on events in Syria," the Pentagon said in a statement.

  • A chance for Gaza hostage deal that includes US citizens, Israel defence chief says

    There is a chance now for a deal to release all the hostages held in Gaza, including U.S. citizens, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz told his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin in a phone call on Wednesday, Katz's office said in a statement. "Minister Katz updated Secretary of Defense Austin on the negotiations for the release of the hostages, and said that there is now a chance for a new deal that will allow the return of all the hostages, including those with American citizenship," Katz's office said in a statement.

  • Bill Clinton Tells ‘The View’ How He’d Feel About Biden Pardoning Hillary

    Bill Clinton weighed in on whether he believes President Joe Biden should preemptively pardon his wife Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump’s re-taking office in January during his Wednesday sit down on .The View Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Clinton whether he thinks Hillary Clinton should receive a pardon, especially following threats to further investigate her from Trump’s pick for the head of the FBI, Kash Patel. “They got a problem with her because,” Clinton began, laughing, “first, she didn’t do an

  • Ford threatens to cut off Ontario's energy supply to U.S. if Trump follows through on tariffs

    Premier Doug Ford says Ontario could cut off energy to the U.S. if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on a threat to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.Ford told reporters at Queen's Park that federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will put together a list of items upon which Canada could impose retaliatory tariffs and so will the Ontario government."We will go to the full extent depending how far this goes. We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy, going down to Michiga

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle Out of the Picture as Don Jr. Appears with New Squeeze

    Donald Trump Jr. was spotted in Palm Beach with a new girlfriend on Saturday, the Daily Mail revealed with new photos. Trump Jr., 46, was pictured with Bettina Anderson, 38, a Palm Beach socialite, on Monday night. Trump Jr. is still engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, 55, but his romance with Anderson is reportedly an “open secret” in the Florida town. Anderson also shared a birthday message from the future first son on her Instagram stories. “Many Have Said You’re Aging Out But I Think You’re Perfe

  • We compared satellite images of Russia's naval base in Syria before and after Assad's fall. The warships are missing.

    Russian warships could be seen at a naval facility in Tartus earlier this month, but on Monday, they were gone.

  • Russia vows response after Ukraine used US-made ATACMS to strike airfield

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday that Ukraine had struck a military airfield on the Azov Sea with six U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles, a move that could prompt Moscow to launch another experimental intermediate-range hypersonic missile at Ukraine. Russia's defence ministry said two of the missiles fired by Ukraine were shot down by a Pantsir missile defence system and the rest were destroyed by electronic warfare.

  • Fox News host floats idea Trump could expand America through a land purchase

    The suggestions comes as Donald Trump has been trolling Canada about becoming a U.S. state

  • Russia tells citizens to avoid travel to the West - and responds to Donald Trump's call for Ukraine ceasefire

    Russia has issued a travel warning to its citizens as it said tensions with the US are "teetering on the verge of rupture". Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, urged citizens on Wednesday to "refrain from trips to the US, Canada and with a few exceptions EU countries" over the Christmas period. "In the context of the increasing confrontation in Russian-American relations, which are teetering on the verge of rupture due to the fault of Washington, trips to the United States of America privately or out of official necessity are fraught with serious risks," Ms Zakharova said.

  • Trump taunts Trudeau by calling him 'governor' of 'a great state'

    President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, calling him a "governor" and referring to Canada as a "great state" — another suggestion by the incoming president that this country should be part of the United States.Trump apparently joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during his dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last month. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump said that if the U.S. is going to run up lopsided trade deficits with Canada, it m

  • 'View' Co-Host Promises To Wear MAGA Hat On Air If Trump Accomplishes 1 Thing As President

    The former Trump White House communications director resigned in 2020 but vowed Monday to celebrate him on "The View" if he kept one particular promise.

  • Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News

    The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Assad. "He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation," Ryabkov told NBC, according to a transcript on NBC's website.

  • I asked Republicans about Tulsi Gabbard’s remarks on Syria. This is what they said

    ANALYSIS: Their remarks show a changed attitude among the GOP toward Trump’s cabinet picks, writes Eric Garcia

  • Video points to Assad regime’s involvement in large-scale trafficking of illicit drugs

    Social media video surfaced Wednesday allegedly showing a warehouse in Syria stacked with captagon, an illicit drug that had transformed the country into a narco-state under former President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

  • Trump Gifts Twice-Failed Candidate Kari Lake With Powerful New Job

    President-elect Donald Trump picked Kari Lake, a longtime loyalist and failed Arizona gubernatorial and senatorial candidate, as director of U.S. state-owned broadcaster Voice of America. Lake, a former local news anchor at Fox 10 Phoenix, became one of the loudest voices casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election after Trump’s loss to Joe Biden. She repeated her claims of election fraud after she narrowly lost the 2022 gubernatorial race in Arizona, never conceding to her De

  • GOP Never Trumper Mocks Kevin McCarthy's Trump Support To His Face

    “Donald Trump lied about an election being stolen and ... you’re the one who went down and resurrected him,” Sarah Longwell told the former House speaker.

  • Trump, team trail Fauci on trust as medical information source: Survey

    President-elect Trump and those in his circle may have some ground to make up compared to former White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci when it comes to earning trust related to medical information, according to a new survey. The latest poll from Axios/Ipsos American Health Index shows that 45 percent of Americans say they either…

  • Trump Vows To Build More Monuments And People Have Thoughts

    The former-and-future president didn't elaborate on who he thought should get a monument, so people on social media made their own nominations.