A Mystery of Stonehenge May Finally Have Been Solved, But It Raises New Questions, Researchers Say

Raven Brunner
·2 min read

The new findings suggest that the “Altar Stone" at the center of the mysterious monument didn't come from Wales, as was previously thought

<p>Getty</p> Stonehenge

Getty

Stonehenge

A new study challenges the origins of Stonehenge.

In a new study published on Wednesday, Aug. 14, a group of researchers claim that the giant "Altar Stone" of the famed structure in Wiltshire, England, can be traced to northeast Scotland.

The existence of the prehistoric monument has long remained a mystery despite being one of the most popular landmarks in the world. Over the years, several researchers have tried to figure out where it originated, with some speculating that it came from Wales.

However, according to a study published in the scientific journal Nature, researchers have suggested that the massive stone at the heart of Stonehenge was actually transported from Scotland, citing similarities between the core stone of the structure and the old red sandstone of Scotland's Orcadian Basin.

<p>jessicaphoto/Getty</p> Stonehenge

jessicaphoto/Getty

Stonehenge

The findings also suggested that the rock was brought to England by sea via boat, given the prior knowledge that Neolithic people transported "cattle and goods" between the two countries.

The distance between the two countries is roughly 400 miles, which would take about eight hours by car.

Related: Climate Protestors Arrested for Spraying Stonehenge in Orange Paint

The research was led by a Ph.D student Anthony Clarke, who revealed that he is from Wales in a recent interview with BBC. Since that is where the altar stone was previously speculated to have come from, he joked that he has disappointed his compatriots.

"I don’t think I’ll be forgiven by people back home," he told the outlet. "It will be a great loss for Wales!"

Reflecting on what the study says about society during the early time period, Clarkes noted that the construction of Stonehenge "seems to be this great British endeavor involving all the different people from all over the island.

However, as the door to one mystery closes, another opens.

“The work prompts two important questions: how was the Altar Stone transported from the very north of Scotland...and, more intriguing, why?” Dr Robert Ixer, from University College London, remarked to the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a separate conversation with NPR, Clarke opened up about his thoughts on journey from Scotland to England in the prehistoric days, saying it wouldn’t have been an easy feat.

"Spare a thought for our Neolithic ancestors, where the heavily forested landscape, rivers, bogs and mountains — it would have been formidable, if not impossible,” he said, adding that people may never uncover the exact details about the epic relocation.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • An exploding star is due to show up in our skies for the first time in almost 80 years — here's how to spot this 'once-in-a-lifetime event'

    Our neighborhood nova T Coronae Borealis is due to release a "hydrogen-bomb" worth of energy this September, a once-in-80-years event visible from Earth.

  • A Scientist Says That, Actually, Earth Might Have Six Continents

    Although everyone learns that the Earth is neatly divided into seven continents, a scientist recently suggested that things may not be so clear cut.

  • Chinese scientists say they've found a way to make hypersonic missiles skip in the sky to strike deeper. US experts aren't convinced it'll be effective.

    A young team of Chinese scientists say a hypersonic missile could fly further and longer by bouncing bounce off the Earth's atmosphere.

  • Stranded Boeing Astronaut Forced to Slum It in a Sleeping Bag by Himself

    More than two months into what was supposed to be a week-long journey, the stranded NASA astronauts who hitched a ride to the International Space Station aboard Boeing's doomed Starliner capsule are apparently being forced to deal with some pretty cramped quarters. In an interview with Time magazine,

  • NASA still deciding whether to keep 2 astronauts at space station until next year

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA said Wednesday it's still deciding whether to keep two astronauts at the International Space Station until early next year and send their troubled Boeing capsule back empty.

  • Pompeii 'Lovers' Last Moments Uncovered By Archaeologists

    The skeletons of a man and a woman found together in the ruins of Pompeii have provided archaeologists with incredible insights into what may well have been two lovers' terrifying last moments. Archaeologists working in the Regio IX, Insula 10 area of Pompeii found the remains of the man and a woman, alongside a small treasure of coins and precious ornaments. The two individuals were found in a small room, possibly a temporary bedroom, where they sought refuge during the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. The woman, found lying on a bed, had with her a collection of gold, silver, and bronze coins, as well as jewellery including gold and pearl earrings. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the Director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, said: “The opportunity to analyze the very precious anthropological data relating to the two victims found within the archaeological context that marked their tragic end allows us to recover a considerable amount of data on the daily life of the ancient Pompeians” The room, located behind a previously documented blue shrine and accessible from a large hall was likely chosen by the pair as a shelter from the volcanic debris that had been falling for hours. The space remained free of pumice thanks to a closed window, but the adjacent room filled with volcanic material, trapping the couple inside. They ultimately met their fate when the pyroclastic flows reached them. Footprints in the ash have allowed archaeologists to reconstruct the room's layout and furnishings, which included a bed, a chest, a bronze candelabra, and a marble-topped table. The bronze, glass, and ceramic items remained in place, providing a snapshot of the moment the eruption claimed their lives.

  • Archaeologists unearth bodies in Peruvian temple up to 3,800 years old

    Archaeologists have unearthed four human remains believed to be more than 3,000 years old in a stretch of barren land in northern Peru that appears to have housed a ceremonial temple honoring the gods of an ancient local culture. The funeral bundles were found nestled between some mud and stone walls near a valley in the dry, coastal Viru province in the South American nation's La Libertad region, home to many major ancient cultures over the millennia. Feren Castillo, an archaeologist at the National University of Trujillo in Peru who heads a research project in the area, said the remains and the walls were likely between 3,100 and 3,800 years old.

  • Stonehenge: What we know and don’t know about iconic megalith after shock discovery

    A new Stonehenge discovery has challenged everything we know about the ancient monument

  • Scientists Made a Transistor That Survives 100 Billion Switches—the Most Resilient Device Ever

    Scientists built the most resilient transistor ever. It’s faster and tougher than anything before—but scaling up won’t be easy.

  • Shanghai unveils plan to transform suburbs through unmanned farms with drone-grown crops

    Shanghai - China's largest city and its financial capital - has unveiled an ambitious plan to leverage new technologies to transform large swathes of its suburbs into unmanned grain-producing farms, a local experiment in line with the country's push to modernise agriculture as it pursues greater food security. The metropolis will attempt to establish 20,000 mu (1,333 hectares) of fully automated farmland - roughly four times the size of New York City's Central Park - by the end of next year, acc

  • NASA's Mars rover to begin 'most challenging' journey up crater rim

    Marking a new journey in NASA's exploration of Mars, the Perseverance rover is set to begin a monthslong, steep and challenging ascent up a crater, the space agency announced Wednesday. The Perseverance rover, nicknamed "Percy," is the centerpiece of NASA's Mars 2020 mission, working to collect data in preparation for future human exploration of the Red Planet. The car-sized spacecraft has spent two and a half years exploring the Mars Jezero Crater floor and river delta and beginning the week of Aug. 19, will start the ascent up the western rim of the crater.

  • Yale Spinout in Quantum Field Draws US Intelligence Agency Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital-backed Quantum Circuits Inc. raised more than $60 million from investors including a fund set up by the US Central Intelligence Agency, as concern grows about quantum computing’s potential security implications.Most Read from BloombergManchester Is Giving London a Run for Its MoneyBoston’s Broke and Broken Transit System Hurts Downtown RecoveryA Warehouse Store Promises Housing for South LA, in BulkBiden Invests $100 Million to Fuel Housing ConstructionThe Cross-Co

  • Amateur archaeologists uncover Bronze Age grave

    A local archaeological society has made what they believe is a rare discovery for the region.

  • International astronomy group joins calls for a lunar clock to keep time on the moon

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Time moves a tad faster on the moon. Now an international group of astronomers has joined calls to give the moon its own clock so that future space missions can keep track of minutes on the celestial body.

  • Why is the 'Supermoon' so compelling to us?

    Supermoons are one of the most popular events in astronomy and stargazing.

  • Johannes Kepler thought he sketched Mercury orbiting across the sun. What he actually captured has solved a solar mystery

    Scientists analyzed famed astronomer Johannes Kepler’s 1607 sketches of sunspots to solve a mystery about the sun’s solar cycle that has persisted for centuries.

  • After a streak of record-breaking global temperatures, the climate is on a knife-edge

    Global warming above 1.5°C nears and a new political consensus is emerging.

  • Alberta avoids widespread grasshopper outbreak due to cold, wet spring

    After many Alberta crops were devastated by drought-loving grasshoppers last year, the province forecasted that parts of the province were at heightened risk of another bad outbreak in 2024.But those who study the insects say that isn't what happened — thanks to the weather.Dan Johnson, a geography and environment professor at the University of Lethbridge, studies grasshoppers and has been monitoring them in southern Alberta this summer."We had a really unusually cool June and that is the most i

  • August's supermoon kicks off four months of lunar spectacles. Here's how to watch

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first of four supermoons this year rises next week, providing tantalizing views of Earth’s constant companion.

  • NASA Keeps Delaying Its Decision on What to Do With Boeing's Broken Starliner

    Pushed Back During a media teleconference today, NASA's associate administrator for space operations Ken Bowersox preempted some tough questions, admitting that the agency had no major updates regarding Boeing's plagued Starliner, which is now rumored to be returned without a crew on board. Last week, NASA announced that it was now considering having its two […]