Mystic Dan's owner discusses the decision to run at Preakness 149
The owner of Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, Lance Gasaway, talks to Jason Newton on the decision to run at the Preakness and how it depended on the health of his horse.
The owner of Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, Lance Gasaway, talks to Jason Newton on the decision to run at the Preakness and how it depended on the health of his horse.
"Pasifika peoples come in all sizes, shapes, and colors, and that’s something I love exploring in my work."
Falling forever for this gown.
The mini skirt in question is exactly how it sounds. See photos
Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. ET after trying to enter the golf course.
Slayed the house down.
Photos have surfaced of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s secret Italy trip. See the couple's PDA at their candlelit dinner in Lake Como.
She's working late…
The model announced she was expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber earlier this month
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson faced off for the second time, and this one was much less cordial than the first.
I can't believe ankle socks aren't cool anymore.
The actress is teaching her trolls a lesson in kindness
Maya Jama just coined summer 2024 as 'the season of the itty bitty white mini dress' and we’re more than happy to follow suit. See photos
The Jonas Brothers singer is currently in Ireland filming a new movie
Prince William is reportedly preventing King Charles from seeing Prince Harry and is the "difficult one."
"These are the RAGE — the Voorhees."
LPGA officials are concerned about health issues at the Mizuho Americas Open after 10 players withdrew from the event over the past two days, including seven with various illnesses. The LPGA issued a statement late in the second round Friday, saying they will continue to monitor the situation at Liberty National. The run of withdrawals was highlighted in the first round when defending champion Rose Zhang dropped out after three holes because of an intestinal issue.
After a video emerged of the rapper beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in 2016, 50 Cent has led celebrities slamming Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over the footage.
As the pair continue to navigate their issues, Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman have reached a temporary agreement amid their bitter conservatorship case.
The soon-to-be first-time mama is bumping along.
"I thought, 'When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f**king hot I looked!'"