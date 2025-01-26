Mystified by Serco’s mission statement

Your report about the extension of Gaie Delap’s prison term because she was “unlawfully at large” while waiting for Serco to find a tag for her (Just Stop Oil protester, 78, has jail term extended after no suitable tag found, 25 January) led me to Serco’s website. Here it claims: “We bring together the right people, the right technology and the right partners to create innovative solutions”. It’s terrifying to think what it looks like when it gets things wrong.

Sara Davies

Ilminster, Somerset

• A school report when I was 14 read: “He still adopts the childish pose that the supreme art of the schoolboy is to outwit the master and do as little work as possible.” Having retained this pose for well over 50 years, I am glad to see that it still persists in so many contributors to the letters page (23 January). What satisfaction is greater than outwitting the master, whatever the context?

Adrian Ward

Seaford, East Sussex

• Everything your correspondents say about writing with a pen is valid (Letters, 24 January). But everything negative they say is about using a keyboard is swamped by the pleasure of being able to revise and improve one’s text so easily. Plus seeing it as your readers will see it.

Beverley Charles Rowe

London

• Congratulations to Benjamina Ebuehi, a beautiful marmalade breadcrumb cake (The sweet spot, 24 January) and no mention of Paddington Bear.

Jude Carr

London

• I don’t believe that God saved Donald Trump (Trump embraces role of demagogue on divine mission to reshape America, 20 January). I think it was the other fella.

Mike Williams

Swindon

• Make America Great Again, or Meta Amazon Google Apple. Indicate your answer with an X.

Ariel Wagner

Beidweiler, Luxembourg

