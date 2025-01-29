‘Mythic Quest’ Season 4 Release Guide: When Are New Episodes Out?

One of TV’s best comedies is finally making its long-awaited return. That is right: “Mythic Quest” Season 4 premieres this week.

After wrapping up its third season over two years ago, the workplace comedy about a fictional video game company is back with its motley crew of bickering creatives, bumbling corporate managers and scheming assistants. Fortunately, while it has been a few years since viewers last saw “Mythic Quest,” the series is coming back with the same comedic spirit and release cadence that it has maintained (more or less) since it premiered in early 2020.

Here is everything you need to know about how and when you can watch “Mythic Quest” Season 4.

When does “Mythic Quest” Season 4 premiere?

“Mythic Quest” Season 4 debuts Wednesday, Jan. 29.

How can I watch “Mythic Quest” Season 4?

Every episode of “Mythic Quest” Season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

When do new episodes come out?

The first two episodes of “Mythic Quest” Season 4 premiere together on Apple TV+. The season’s remaining eight installments will drop weekly on Wednesdays. Here’s the full release schedule for the season:

Episode 1: “Boundaries” – Jan. 29

Episode 2: “1000%” – Jan. 29

Episode 3: “Breakthrough” – Feb. 5

Episode 4: “The Villain’s Feast” – Feb. 12

Episode 5: “Second Skeleton” – Feb. 19

Episode 6: “The Fish and the Whale” – Feb. 26

Episode 7: “The Room Where It Happens” – March 5

Episode 8: “Rebrand” – March 12

Episode 9: “Telephone” – March 19

Episode 10: “Heaven and Hell” – March 26

What is “Mythic Quest” about?

“Mythic Quest” follows the workers and creatives of a fictional video game studio as they work on the show’s eponymous title, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that requires periodic updates. The series’ fourth season picks up not far from where its third left off.

Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) are back at the helm of “Mythic Quest,” Rachel (Ashly Burch) is slipping further into her new monetization role, Dana (Imani Hakim) is still pursuing her own creative endeavors and Brad (Danny Pudi) and Jo (Jessie Ennis) are both working with her to ensure her future success. David (David Hornsby) is, of course, back as well, and he is still struggling to manage his rebellious, undisciplined coworkers.

Who is in the “Mythic Quest” Season 4 cast?

The core “Mythic Quest” cast is back again for its latest season, including Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, Danny Pudi, and Naomi Ekperigin. Outside of actor Chase Yi (“Hacks,” “The Rookie”), who has a recurring role as a new man in Poppy’s life, there aren’t many noteworthy additions to the show’s cast this season.

Watch the trailer:

