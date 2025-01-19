N.B. Liquor stores accepting credit, debit cards payments again

N.B. Liquor is accepting debit and credit transactions again, according to a social media post Sunday. (María José Burgos/CBC - image credit)

N.B. Liquor stores are accepting credit and debit transactions again after more than two weeks of cash-only sales.

The corporation made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday.

"While our work towards "business-as-usual" is ongoing behind the scenes, we are pleased to be able to return to normal payment options for our customers," the post said.

On Jan. 8, N.B. Liquor announced that all of its stores were temporarily closed "due to point-of-sale system issues," and directed customers to agency stores and grocery locations instead.

The following day it announced that stores had reopened for cash-only transactions.

At the time, the corporation said the change was because of a "cyber security incident" at N.B. Liquor and Cannabis N.B. stores

N.B. Liquor has said no customer data is at risk.