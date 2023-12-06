N.B. minister's comments on homeless state of emergency lack compassion: mayor

ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — The mayor of a New Brunswick municipality that declared a state of emergency due to unprecedented levels of homelessness says he was taken aback by the dismissive comments on the matter from a provincial minister.

New Brunswick's minister of public safety, Kris Austin, said Tuesday that the state of emergency declared by the municipality of St. Stephen is frivolous and disappointing.

St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern says Austin’s comments lack compassion and downplay the seriousness of the situation in the small community, where an unhoused person died last week.

The state of emergency declaration accuses the provincial government of failing to provide housing and social services to the area, where 70 people are homeless in a community of about 4,150.

MacEachern says the municipality had no other choice but to issue the declaration and pressure the government to use its budgetary surplus to help fund housing and shelter.

Representatives from the government of New Brunswick did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

