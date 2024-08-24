N.B. premier slams naming nurses in Mesheau family's lawsuit

Premier Blaine Higgs said in a statement Saturday that the family of Darrell Mesheau should not be suing individual nurses and that he would introduce legislation to protect nurses in cases like this. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is urging the family of a man who died in Fredericton's emergency room to reconsider naming individual nurses in their lawsuit.

Susan Mesheau of Fredericton, executor of the estate of her brother Darrell Mesheau, filed a notice of action against Horizon Health Network and two nurses on shift when he died.

Darrell Mesheau, 78, sat in the waiting room of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency room for about seven hours before he was discovered unresponsive around 4:30 a.m. on July 12, 2022.

The notice names Danielle Othen, a registered nurse who triaged Mesheau, and April Knowles, a licensed practical nurse tasked with monitoring patients.

In a statement Saturday, Higgs called on the family to reconsider the strategy.

"The death of Darrell Mesheau was a tragedy," Higgs said. "The loss of a loved one is always difficult, and even years later, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Mesheau.

Donald Darrell Mesheau 'loved life and lived it,' according to his obituary. He is described as 'a gentleman; warm, caring, funny, and intelligent, with an infectious spirit.'

Darrell Mesheau, 78, sat in the waiting room of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency room for about seven hours before he was discovered unresponsive around 4:30 a.m. on July 12, 2022. (Darrell Mesheau/Facebook)

"There was an inquiry into Mr. Mesheau's death, which highlighted important changes that needed to be made.... The inquiry did not find any instances of negligence on the part of these nurses. To suggest otherwise by naming them in the lawsuit is unacceptable."

Higgs noted the province pays 100 per cent of legal fees for nurses employed by the Regional Health Authorities, as well as any judgment against them.

"I believe that front-line health-care providers – who serve patients in good faith and to the best of their abilities – should not have extra stress heaped upon them by being named in lawsuits," the statement said.

"Even if costs are covered, it is still an attack on a nurse's reputation, and is personally stressful."

He also pledged legislation, if re-elected, that "further protects health-care professionals from being named in lawsuits," noting an instruction to the health minister to begin consultation with union leadership.

When reached Saturday, Susan Mesheau said the family had no further comment at this time.

The New Brunswick Nurses Union and Horizon Health Network declined to comment on the matter on Friday.