N.B. reaches conditional settlement with 2 men wrongfully convicted of 1983 murder

A New Brunswick judge apologized last month to Robert Mailman, left, and Walter Gillespie, who were wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder almost 40 years ago. (Graham Thompson/CBC - image credit)

The New Brunswick government has reached a conditional settlement with Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie, who were acquitted last month after being wrongly convicted of murder 40 years ago.

Ron Dalton, co-president of the organization that represents wrongfully convicted people and took on the Saint John men's case in 2018, said Thursday that he could not discuss the details of the settlement.

He said he expects non-disclosure agreements to be signed by the parties.

But "they got off rather cheaply, in my humble view, because of the desperate circumstances that the two gentlemen are in," he said.

Mailman was diagnosed with terminal cancer in November and given three months to live, so "no amount of money is going to change the trajectory of what's left of his life very much," Dalton said.

"He does hope to have a nicer apartment to leave his common-law wife in when he does pass, but he knows that the end is near for him."

In Gillespie's case, the day he got acquitted, he had to move out of the halfway house where he was living and lost the part-time job he had there.

"So he was physically and financially worse off after he got acquitted than when he was serving his life sentence," said Dalton.

He's now living in a one-room apartment in a former Saint John hotel, "so he's looking forward to getting into some better digs and having some more comfort for what's left of his days.

"He's over 80 years old, so they both know that the time clock is ticking."

No apology yet

Mailman and Gillespie were convicted of second-degree murder in May 1984 in the November 1983 death of George Leeman and sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole, for 18 years.

The two always maintained their innocence.

On Jan. 4, Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare ruled Mailman and Gillespie were not guilty. She also apologized.

Story continues

"The justice system in this case failed Mr. Mailman, Mr. Gillespie and Mr. Leeman," she wrote.

"For that, as Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench of New Brunswick, I offer my sincere apology."

Mailman and Gillespie have not received a formal apology from the Saint John Police Force, the Office of the Attorney General or Premier Blaine Higgs, according to Dalton.

'There is a cost to injustice,' said Ron Dalton, co-president of Innocence Canada.

'There is a cost to injustice,' said Ron Dalton, co-president of Innocence Canada. (CBC)

Innocence Canada was not involved in the settlement negotiations, he said.

"Our organizational effort pretty much ended when their convictions were overturned and the acquittals were entered."

But "I've got a bit of a personal interest in this one," said Dalton, who served alongside Mailman and Gillespie at Renous prison in 1990s and has also been exonerated for a murder he didn't commit.

Fewer than half of the wrongly convicted people in this country have ever received compensation, according to Dalton. "So they're still in the minority."

"I'm delighted that a satisfactory settlement has come to fruition for these two gentlemen."

The Office of the Attorney General and Higgs could not immediately be reached for comment.