N.S. First Nation to build third lodge along traditional canoe route to Kejimkujik

An Indigenous ecotourism project near Digby, N.S., received $250,000 in federal funding this week.

The project will build a third gathering place along a traditional Mi'kmaw route to accommodate a multi-day canoe trip.

Bear River First Nation began planning to re-establish the route to Kejimkujik National Park more than a decade ago. Previously, the project brought the community together.

The funding announced Friday is for an off-grid lodge and geodome on Lake Franklin. Two lodges have already been developed along the route to Kejimkujik.

"We wanted to develop something that we could share our story with everybody else in the world," said Carol Ann Potter, a band councillor and the project lead.

Seven Paddles

The initiative is called Seven Paddles, named for the sacred teachings of love, respect, humility, honesty, truth, wisdom and courage. Potter said her ancestors paddled the route to Kejimkujik.

She said the new building will be a place to learn and build relationships.

"This project gives us the ability to honour everybody's gift that they bring to our community and to each other," said Potter. "And having the lodge gives us a base to do that."

In a news release, Gudie Hutchings, the federal minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, said the funding will help offer visitors "an unforgettable adventure that combines physical activity with cultural exchange in the great outdoors."

Growing the sector

Robert Bernard, executive director of the Nova Scotia Indigenous Tourism Enterprise Network, said the sector, which is looking to grow, can change perspectives.

"It's about the history. It's about the language. It's about the food. It's about the true story," he said on CBC's Maritime Noon in August.

Potter hopes the project provides meaningful jobs. She said it's all a part of keeping traditional knowledge alive.

"I'm walking in the footprints of my people," she said. " I just hope that we're doing everything right by them."

