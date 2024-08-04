N.J. Man Allegedly Tried to Open Airplane Door, Propositioned Flight Attendant for Sex and Vaped During Flight

An American Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing after the man's actions

Getty Stock image of American Airlines plane

A New Jersey man was indicted by a federal grand jury after both crew and passengers on an American Airlines flight alleged that he tried to open the plane doors mid-flight.

In a press release shared by the U.S. Attorney's Office, authorities alleged that 26-year-old Eric Gapco of Delanco "failed to follow instructions to remain in his seat, propositioned a flight attendant for sex, was repeatedly loud, vaped, bothered other passengers, locked himself in the lavatory, and attempted to open the aircraft exterior doors multiple times while the aircraft was in flight."

Gapco was a passenger on American Airlines flight #2101, which was headed from Seattle to Dallas on Thursday, July 18.

Videos taken during the flight allegedly show Gapco shouting random statements to the rest of the flight's passengers, including, "I am sane" and "I do not want to hurt myself," according to local Utah outlet KSL-TV.

"As a result, Gapco was restrained by flight crew members and other passengers with flexible restraints to his feet and hands during the flight," the office wrote in its statement.

Eventually, the flight was diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport, and video footage of the incident obtained by CBS News and KSL-TV shows Gapco, shirtless with bright yellow restraints tied around his ankles and wrists, being led off the plane by Utah law enforcement.

He can be heard shouting "I need to go to a hospital" as law enforcement officers try to get him under control. Videos also show Gapco yelling "You say potato, I say po-tah-to" and shouting out his name while walking down the aisle of the plane with officers.

Per court documents obtained by KSL-TV, the man told the Utah officers who arrested him that he had eaten about 10 cannabis edibles "and that he was not sure of the THC milligrams content for each of the edibles."



The documents also allege that he "continued to engage in violent and erratic behavior after being arrested upon landing in Salt Lake City," CBS reported.



U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah Trina A. Higgins said in the press release that Gapco is charged with "interference with a flight crew" and "attempted damage to an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to local arrest records, Utah officials have also accused Gapco of propelling a substance (such as blood, urine, or fecal material or saliva) at an officer, damaging a jail or other place of confinement, disorderly conduct and more.

"The case is being investigated jointly by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office and Salt Lake City Police Department," the U.S. Attorney's Office added.

According to the press release, Gapco was due to make his first appearance in court for the indictment on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the U.S. District Courthouse in Salt Lake City.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.