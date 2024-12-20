N Korea hackers stole $1.3bn of crypto this year - report

João da Silva - Business reporter
·2 min read
Stock photo of hacker or IT worker using computers.
Some of the incidents could be linked to remote North Korean IT workers infiltrating crypto and other technology firms, the report says [Getty Images]

A total of $2.2bn (£1.76bn) in cryptocurrencies has been stolen this year, with North Korean hackers accounting for more than half that figure, according to a new study.

Research firm Chainalysis says hackers affiliated with the reclusive state stole $1.3bn of digital currencies - more than double last year's haul.

Some of the thefts appear to be linked to North Korean hackers posing as remote IT workers to infiltrate crypto and other technology firms, the report says.

It comes as the price of bitcoin has more than doubled this year as incoming US president Donald Trump is expected to be more crypto-friendly than his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Overall, the amount of cryptocurrency stolen by hackers in 2024 increased by 21% from last year but it was still below the levels recorded in 2021 and 2022, the report said.

"The rise in stolen crypto in 2024 underscores the need for the industry to address an increasingly complex and evolving threat landscape."

It said the majority of crypto stolen this year was due to compromised private keys - which are used to control access to users' assets on crypto platforms.

"Given that centralised exchanges manage substantial amounts of user funds, the impact of a private key compromise can be devastating", the study added.

Some of the most significant incidents this year included the theft of the equivalent of $300m in bitcoin from Japanese cryptocurrency exchange, DMM Bitcoin, and the loss of nearly $235m from WazirX, an India-based crypto exchange.

The US government has said the North Korean regime resorts to cryptocurrency theft and other forms of cybercrime to circumvent international sanctions and raise money.

Last week, a federal court in St Louis indicted 14 North Koreans for allegedly being part of a long-running conspiracy aimed at extorting funds from US companies and funnelling money to Pyongyang's weapons programmes.

The US State Department also announced that it would offer a reward of up to $5m for anyone who could provide more information about the alleged scheme.

