N Korea mocks 'dictator' Yoon's 'insane' martial law attempt

North Korea has responded to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law, likening it to a military coup and accusing him of trying to run a "fascist dictatorship".

Yoon made the shock declaration last week, accusing North Korea sympathisers of trying to undermine his government. His political future is still uncertain, with members of his own party so far refusing to impeach him.

An article on page six of North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Wednesday said that Yoon's "insane act" was "akin to the coup d'etat of the decades-ago military dictatorship era".

"He brazenly brandished blades and guns of fascist dictatorship at his own people," the article stated.

North Korea is led by Kim Jong Un, who is considered a dictator by the international community. His family has ruled the reclusive nation for decades by cultivating a personality cult that portrays the Kims as semi-divine.

The Rodong Sinmum said the developments in Seoul have "revealed the weakness in South Korean society, that Yoon's sudden martial law declaration is an expression of desperation, and that Yoon's political life can end early".

The article had photos of the protests in Seoul, including those of young South Koreans carrying banners and K-pop light sticks.

Yoon's short-lived martial law plunged the country into political turmoil. He remains in office but has been banned from leaving the country while being investigated for treason. Though it is unclear what, if any, authority he still has.

The leader of Yoon's party, Han Dong-hoon, said he would no longer be involved in state affairs until his early exit from power is arranged. However, a roadmap for such an early exit is not expected until the end of the week.

The defence ministry said Yoon still has command over the armed forces. But the special warfare commander had said that his men would not follow any new martial law orders.

There were fears North Korea might choose to exploit this crisis, and provoke Seoul, while there are doubts over the President's command of his army.

An attempt to impeach the President over the weekend had failed, after Yoon's ruling People Power Party chose to boycott the anonymous vote.

But the opposition Democratic Party, which holds the majority in parliament, has vowed to keep trying to impeach Yoon, with another vote expected on Saturday.

It needs at least eight members of Yoon's party to cross over and vote to impeach the president with a two-thirds majority of the 300-seat parliament.

Additional reporting by Jake Kwon in Seoul