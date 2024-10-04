N. Korea will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons if attacked, says Kim Jong-Un

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, ramped up the provocative rhetoric that has increasingly soured relations between South Korea, promising it would use "all the offensive forces it has possessed, including nuclear weapons." South Korea responded that its US-backed response would be "overwhelming," and result in the "end of the North Korean regime."

Kim Jong Un said his forces would use nuclear weapons "without hesitation" if Pyongyang's territory was attacked by the South and its ally the United States, state media reported on Friday.

"If' the enemy... attempt to use armed forces encroaching upon the sovereignty of the DPRK... the DPRK would use without hesitation all the offensive forces it has possessed, including nuclear weapons," the KCNA news agency quoted him as saying, using the acronym for the North's official name.

Kim was speaking on Wednesday while inspecting a special forces military training base in the west of Pyongyang, KCNA reported.

The remarks came after South Korea staged a military parade earlier this week, with its President Yoon Suk Yeol threatening "the end of the North Korean regime" if Pyongyang used nuclear weapons.

"If North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, it will face the resolute and overwhelming response of our military and the US and Republic of Korea alliance," Yoon said.

Tens of thousands of US troops are stationed in South Korea.



