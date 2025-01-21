N.L. earmarking over $400K for sports funding — on top of $50M Canada Games price tag

Culture Minister Steve Crocker was an early supporter of a tomb of the unknown soldier for the Newfoundland National War Memorial in St. John's.

Recreation Minister Steve Crocker says extra cash for sports programming across the province aims to get residents moving. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador says it plans to spend over $400,000 on sport and recreation programs in the province this year, on top of $50 million already earmarked for the Canada Games this summer.

Last month, Premier Andrew Furey announced that 2025 will be what his government calls the "year of sport," following 2024's focus on arts funding.

Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Minister Steve Crocker says this year will be focused on community support, volunteering, women and inclusivity in the sports and recreation domain.

"It's about celebrating sport in this province, showing Newfoundlanders and Labradorians what options are out there for participation in sport, and increasing physical activity," said Crocker.

The initiative involves five new funding streams that will dole out packets of cash for free skates and swims at community facilities, upgraded equipment and infrastructure for rec centres, and new events and recreation projects.

The empty Aquarena pool is expected to be refilled early in 2025.

Provincial government funding is going towards preparing facilities, like the Aquarena, for the Canada Games. (Rich Blenkinsopp/Memorial University)

"This suite of programs creates a fulsome approach to celebrating and supporting sport and recreation in our province," said Crocker.

This year includes the incoming Canada Games, which will be hosted in St. John's in August and has cost the province $50 million in upgrades and preparations.

Crocker said those investments will result in "legacy infrastructure" for the public to use for decades to come, and includes the new Fortis Canada Games complex, updated tennis facilities and renovations to Memorial Unievrsity's Aquarena.

The Aquarena is still being renovated, which has spurred questions about whether it will be ready in time for the games.

However, Crocker said he has no reason to believe it won't be.

"The pool is in really good shape," said Crocker. "We're very confident that the Aquarena will be ready to go."

