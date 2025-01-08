N.L. premier warns Trump’s attempt to take Canada’s sovereignty ‘will come at a significant cost’

CBC

In response to comments made by president-elect Donald Trump, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said Canada’s sovereignty is a “price paid by blood” and is unacceptable.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Traitor’ Kevin O’Leary Ripped by Fellow Canadians for Pushing U.S.-Canada Deal

    Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac

  • Trump Has Decided Who Is Responsible For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – And It's Not Putin

    The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland with a message from his dad: 'We’re going to treat you well'

    President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.

  • Trump addresses my top issues: Renaming Gulf of Mexico and invading Greenland | Opinion

    I voted for Trump because I wanted us to militarily overtake the largely inhospitable Danish territory of Greenland and rename the Gulf of Mexico.

  • 'What are we talking about?' Trump's 'economic force' comments cause worry, disbelief

    TORONTO — Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's escalating rhetoric around implementing tariffs on Canadian products are sparking worry and disbelief, though some of the companies potentially most affected are staying quiet.

  • Elon Musk Biographer Details Why He Thinks Billionaire Is ‘Going Mad’

    An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a

  • Maggie Haberman Boils Down Donald Trump’s Latest ‘Troll’ To 1 Thing

    The New York Times journalist also differentiated between the various foreign policy comments being made by the president-elect.

  • Team Trump Admits Jack Smith Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    Special counsel Jack Smith‘s final report into the criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump has been blocked from release after the president’s lawyers launched a last-ditch effort to prevent its publication. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is re

  • B.C. winery fined $118K and permanently banned from temporary foreign worker program

    A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Trump refuses to rule out use of military force to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, as he declared U.S. control of both to be vital to American national security.

  • Social Media Users Slam Donald Trump's 'Unhinged' Canada Maps

    The president-elect's "Oh Canada" post drew ire online.

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Trump announces $20B US investment by Emirati businessman

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a $20 billion investment for data centers in the United States by an Emirati company led by billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a close business partner of the Trump family.

  • Watch Mika Brzezinski Dodge A Legal Bullet After Guest Criticizes Trump

    The "Morning Joe" co-host stepped in with a clarification to presumably avoid a lawsuit from the president-elect.

  • Judge finds Giuliani in civil contempt in 2020 election workers' case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A judge on Monday found Rudy Giuliani to be in civil contempt of court in a case brought by two Georgia election workers that the former New York City Mayor falsely accused of trying to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan said Giuliani had not complied with requests from the election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, for information that could help them determine which of his assets may be turned over to pay off the defamation judgment. "The fact that he is a busy person who in the past relied on others is not an excuse for noncompliance," Liman said.

  • Trump Struggles to Recruit After Using MAGA Loyalty Tests to Vet Candidates

    Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic

  • Steve Bannon Hurls More Bombs at MAGA as He Re-Ups Civil War

    Steve Bannon isn’t letting the MAGA civil war fade away in 2025. The bombastic conservative podcaster took personal shots at the newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on his show Monday and asserted he now views “scam” H1-B visas as another form of illegal immigration. Those topics dominated right-wing circles early last week, but Bannon made clear he’s not ready for the so-called MAGA civil war to subside just yet.

  • Canada posts nine straight months of trade deficit, surplus with US widens

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada recorded a ninth consecutive monthly trade deficit in November, albeit smaller than expected, as exports rose faster than imports, and its trade surplus with the United States widened, data showed on Tuesday. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Canada's trade surplus with its biggest trading partner and has said he will impose a unilateral 25% tariff on all Canadian goods, which economists said could dent this surplus. Total exports rose 2.2% in November, helped by gains in a broad section of product categories, while imports were up 1.8%, led by consumer goods and chemical, plastic and rubber products, Statistics Canada said.